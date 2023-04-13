BTS' J-Hope Is Reportedly Enlisting in the South Korean Army Soon

J-Hope is the second member of BTS to enlist in the South Korean military, a few months after Jin who joined the army in December 2022.

According to local news outlet News1, the K-pop artist is scheduled to start his basic training with the New Recruit Training Center Division A in Gangwon-do on April 18. After five weeks, the 29-year-old will be assigned to his permanent post. In response to the news, the musician's label BIGHIT MUSIC shared, "We aren't able to share the specific date and location of J-Hope's military enlistment at this time. We appreciate your understanding." The company additionally asked fans to refrain from visiting the site on the day of J-Hope's enlistment for safety reasons.

Last week, in preparation for joining the military, J-Hope hopped on a livestream with his bandmates V and Jungkook via Weverse, sharing that he got a haircut before leaving.

BIGHIT confirmed in October 2022 that all members of BTS would go ahead of completing their mandatory military service starting with Jin, with the septet expected to make a comeback in 2025. Following the announcement, the group announced an indefinite hiatus with each member pursuing solo projects. In particular, J-Hope signed a deal with Louis Vuitton while releasing his solo album Jack In The Box and dropping an unexpected single "on the street" in collaboration with J. Cole.