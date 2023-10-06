BTS’ J-Hope Gives Army Update: ‘I’m Becoming More Mature’

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Four - Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

BTS member J-Hope, who enlisted for mandatory military service in South Korea this past April, has written an update to his fans via Weverse. “I’m here to tell you that I’m doing very well and that I’m becoming more mature,” the 29-year-old wrote in his note, which he addressed to “ARMYs.” At the end of the note he included a photo of himself with a shorter than usual haircut, typing on a phone.

“Although I am working hard and adapting faster than I expected, I feel a lot of pressure… because my role is to lead and help young Koreans take their first steps in the military organization,” he wrote. He added that he recently achieved the “Super Warrior” title in the army. “I do my best at every moment in the situation and there are good results,” he wrote.

J-Hope also commented on the changing seasons. “Perhaps because of the cold air, this is the moment when I feel more like time is passing,” he wrote. “I’m really excited, but my shoulders also feel heavy and reverent.” At the end of his note, he implored his fans to avoid catching colds and getting sick.

He also quoted John Cena, “I am the army!” The actor and wrestler won over BTS fans five years ago with a video on Twitter of him saying that phrase in Korean.

BTS’ label, Big Hit, announced J-Hope’s enlistment in February. “We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the label said in a statement. “We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

Fellow BTS member Jin signed up in December 2022, while Suga started his 18-month commitment in September 2022.

