New BTS 'Dynamite' Funko Pops are here — and selling fast

Leave it to BTS to ooze charisma, even as 3-inch plastic versions of themselves.

Just when you thought they couldn't possibly be any more charming, BTS is making ARMY (and the rest of the world) fall in love all over again with adorable Funko Pops from the music video of their history-making 2020 single, "Dynamite." Possibly the most swoon-worthy figurines that BTS ARMY (and frankly, the rest of the world) could have ever imagined, the vinyl figures are available individually for $11 each at Amazon or in a complete set for $60 exclusively at Walmart.

Buy it! Funko Pop! Rocks: BTS "Dynamite" Walmart Exclusive 7-Piece Set, $60 at walmart.com

Like in their music video, RM and J-Hope's ″Dynamite″ figures carry major disco vibes while wearing sunglasses, with the former in his iconic neon blue hair. Suga, Jungkook, and V are tailored in their impeccable suits, while Jin wears a '70s-themed brown polka-dot shirt with matching auburn locks. Jimin, frankly, looks dynamite with his rocker hair, Gucci bomber jacket, muscle shirt, and black heeled boots — a tiny Gen Z version of Danny Zuko, if you will.

The "Dynamite" Funko Pops aren't BTS' first foray into the category: Funko previously released figurines for the band in 2019. "It is clear that the BTS fanbase is insatiable when it comes to getting enough of their favorite band and we're ecstatic to continue serving that fandom with a new line of BTS Pop," said Lauren Winarski, director of licensing and brand strategy at Funko.

The seven figurines are also available in even tinier versions as keychains, which are shoppable for $6 each. Like everything else BTS produces, the Funko Pops are selling fast, with Sugas already gone from Amazon (but still available at Entertainment Earth).

Shop the BTS "Dynamite" figurines in alphabetical order below to add a little bit of "Funko soul" to your day.

