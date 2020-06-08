BTS donate $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz - Getty Images

BTS have certainly put their money where their mouths are when it comes to supporting Black Lives Matter, having donated $1 million to the international human rights movement.

As protests in support of the initiative – and its core ideals – continue all around the world, the hugely popular K-pop band teamed up with Big Hit Entertainment, their Korean record label, and transferred the hefty sum on Friday, June 5.

"Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression," Kailee Scales, managing director for Black Lives Matter, explained to Variety.

"We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives."

The group took to Twitter on June 4 to say: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

Earlier in the week, The Weeknd revealed that he had donated $500,000 towards charities that focus on achieving racial justice, as he urged other musicians with "big pockets" to follow suit.

Elsewhere, Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik vowed to distribute $100 million across a number of relevant non-profit organisations. Former NBA star Michael Jordan and his eponymous brand pledged to do the same.



Other famous faces that have publicly donated to various similarly focused charities include Marvel star Don Cheadle, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Angelina Jolie, Kanye West, Leonardo DiCaprio and the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

