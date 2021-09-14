BTS, Coldplay to collaborate for single My Universe, out on 24 September

After months of speculation, British band Coldplay and South Korean music sensation BTS on Monday confirmed they are joining hands for a single titled 'My Universe.'

The track is slate to release on 24 September.

Both the groups made the announcement on social media.

BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series Released ahead of the premiere of BTS' 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge version).

In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number 'Fix You' on MTV Unplugged.

The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing "beautiful" in Korean, and signed "Love" in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.

Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.

On Sunday night, BTS won the best group and best K-pop act trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

