BTS and Casetify’s New ‘Butter’ Collab Celebrates the Band’s Chart-Topping Single

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“BTS’s” chart-topping single “Butter” came out in May but fans of the mega-popular K-Pop band can still celebrate the summer bop with a brand new ” Butter”-themed collaboration with Casetify.

More from Variety

The extensive collection, which drops Oct. 12, is the fourth collaboration between BTS and the Hong Kong-based electronics company — and it might be the biggest yet. From iPhone, Samsung and Airpod cases, to Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers and PVC sling bags, the new drop includes almost every tech accessory you can think of. You can even get your hands on a personalized Nintendo Switch carrying pouch, one of Casetify’s newest accessories.

Courtesy of Casetify

“Our collections with BTS always represent a celebration of identity and self-expression, and we’re excited to bring our community the first capsule inspired by their song ‘Butter,’” said the brand’s CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng in a press release. “Just like the smooth song these accessories are inspired by, we’re confident that BTS fans will find these designs a big hit!”

Each item ranges in price between $25 – $79, and is branded with the vibrant imagery seen on the single’s distinct cover art. A melting butter heart dons all the pieces, the same one the band used as a countdown an hour before the “Butter” release in May. Other images include a stack of pancakes, colorful iconographic doodles and retro cassettes.

The new drop follows their “Dynamite” collection in May, and two previous collections inspired by “Boy with Luv” and “On,” all of which sold out within minutes of dropping. Fans can sign up for priority access here to browse the collection on Oct. 11 starting at 8 p.m. PT, while general access will begin at 1 a.m. PT on Oct. 12.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.