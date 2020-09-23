BTS announces music video premiere in Fortnite and new dance emotes

The most popular boy band in the world will be premiering a new music video in Fortnite.

BTS announced that the dance choreography music video of their hit song “Dynamite” will debut on Fortnite. The news was delivered through Fortnite’s official Twitter account.

The event will launch on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on Fortnite: Party Royale. Epic Games provided a helpful guide that walks players through on how to access Party Royale. As long as you have a copy of the game downloaded, you can log-in and head over to the party area.

There’s one pickle, though: Epic Games is currently in court with Apple. If all you have access to is an iOS device and you don’t already have Fortnite downloaded, you’re out of luck. The game has been removed from the Apple store for the foreseeable future.

Bangtan Sonyeondan (or BTS) shouldn’t require any introduction, but if you’re unfamiliar with them, just know that they are the biggest boy band in history. The seven young men in the band, all under 30 years old, have been estimated to contribute $4.65 billion to the South Korean economy per year. They’ve only been around since 2013, but their list of awards and achievements is already so large that it requires its own Wikipedia page.

Like most 20-something year old men, they also love video games and play them regularly, so releasing a music video on Fortnite isn’t a big leap. Travis Scott set the precedent when he performed a concert in the game in April.

The original music video for “Dynamite” was released on Aug. 20 and, at the time of writing this article, currently has over 388 million views.

Early birds can also look forward to two BTS-specific emotes released leading up to the premier.

