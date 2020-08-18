BTec Students Wait For Answers After Being Left Out Of The Government's Exams U-Turn

Get the latest on coronavirus. Sign up to the Daily Brief for news, explainers, how-tos, opinion and more.

Thousands of students on vocational courses across England are still waiting for answers over their grades after the government left out BTec Nationals results in Monday’s major U-turn.

In a humiliating climbdown following a furious backlash over a computer algorithm used by Ofqual that saw the A-level grades of almost 40% of students downgraded, the government said A-level and GCSE results will be scrapped and replaced with teachers’ predicted grades.

But the 250,000 students taking vocational qualifications under the Business and Technology Education Council (BTec) were not included, despite many being subject to the same flawed algorithm.

Students marched to the constituency office of their local MP, education secretary Gavin Williamson, on Monday ahead of the U-turn.

Neve Hutchinson, 17, from Leamington Spa, had expected to receive a Distinction* grade for her BTec in Health and Social Care after getting Distinctions in her coursework pieces as well as in her mock exams. As her final exam was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to complete her last exam.

She said she felt “over the moon” when she first received her A-level results of BB on Thursday morning but then “gutted” when was awarded a Merit for her BTec result. “It was the subject I had no issues with whatsoever and was convinced I would get the grade I deserved in,” she told HuffPost UK.

Her downgraded BTec result meant she missed her conditional offer of DistinctionBC to study psychology at Loughborough University, despite doing better in her A-levels that she had expected.

“I feel absolutely devastated,” she said. “University was never a plan for me before I started taking my A-levels, but when I decided that it was the path I wanted to take I worked so incredibly hard to achieve what I knew I deserved.”

She had been “praying” that the government would include BTecs in Monday’s announcement, but said she had been “let down so frequently in the past few days”.

“What they have done to BTecs is incredibly unfair, but they’re doing it because BTecs are commonly taken by working-class students, so they’re just desperately trying to increase that divide and stop these students from getting to their next step in education.”

Although Loughborough University has told her it will hold her place until the beginning of September, she says her chance of “getting to my dream destination” is “seeming slimmer and slimmer”.

“I feel as if all my hard work is worthless, as for my BTec it has well and truly been thrown back in my face,” she added.

On Tuesday education secretary Gavin Williamson said the government was working with the awarding body Pearson – who runs BTecs – to review the grades.

He previously said he was “hoping” BTec results would be included in the U-turn over results.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday evening, Williamson told reporters: “We’re very much hoping that this will be actually encompassing BTecs. We’re just working with the awarding authorities to make sure that that’s the case, and I think there’s got to be absolute parity and fairness right across the spectrum.”

Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson confirmed to me that BTECs will be treated in same way as other exams. @ofqual should have made this clear yesterday. It needs to happen ASAP so that BTEC students are not penalised in any way. — Robert Halfon MP -Working Hard for Harlow- (@halfon4harlowMP) August 18, 2020

