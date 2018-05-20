BTCC Thruxton: Neal converts pole into race one victory
Matt Neal converted pole position into victory in the opening British Touring Car Championship race at Thruxton, taking the first victory for the new shape Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.
Neal had set a record-breaking pole position lap on Saturday, and continued that form into the 16-lap race. He fended off a strong early challenge from Colin Turkington (WSR BMW 125i M Sport) as the pair raced side-by-side into the Complex on the opening lap.
Neal had the inside line for Campbell corner and held first place. The gap between the pair ebbed and flowed but was rarely more than one second. In the end, Neal crossed the line 0.8s ahead of his rival to take his 62nd career win.
"That one was for [the late motorsport journalist and commentator] Henry Hope-Frost," said Neal.
"What a great result for the new car too. I was sitting in front waiting for the tyres to go off because Colin was right on me, but it never happened. I had the best start I have had for a couple of years and was able to fend off Colin, which was important.
"Our car is very strong in the quick corners out the back of the circuit, and because I was ahead, I was able to stretch my legs a bit."
Turkington said that although he had been defeated, he was pleased to get points on the board after scoring only six during the three races at the previous meeting at Donington Park.
"That is a great start to the day - this championship is all about consistency. I had the pace to stay with Matt early on, but the rear tyres went off after about three-quarters distance, so I just backed it off a little bit."
Turkington also set a new lap record in his efforts to rein in Neal, with a 1m17.243s tour to lower the oldest record in the championship, previously a 1m17.303s set by Yvan Muller set in the Vauxhall Astra Coupe back in 2002.
Neal's team-mate Dan Cammish took third place after jumping fellow second-row starter Brett Smith (Eurotech Honda) off the line as his rival bogged down when the lights went out.
Sam Tordoff (Motorbase Ford Focus) overtook an unwell Andrew Jordan (WSR BMW 125i M Sport) after four laps to take fourth spot, and Tom Chilton (Motorbase Ford) usurped the BMW just after half distance too.
The main casualty of the event was points leader Tom Ingram. He pitted in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis after only five racing laps. He had maintained his starting position in the top 10, but an electrical problem forced him to park up.
Race one result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
20m54.608s
2
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.860s
3
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
3.699s
4
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
4.040s
5
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
5.290s
6
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
8.922s
7
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
9.361s
8
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
9.725s
9
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
14.929s
10
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
15.436s
11
Rob Collard
WSR
BMW
15.591s
12
Matt Simpson
Eurotech Racing
Honda
16.260s
13
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
16.780s
14
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
17.787s
15
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
18.096s
16
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
18.526s
17
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
19.922s
18
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
21.773s
19
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
23.602s
20
Jake Hill
Team Hard
Volkswagen
24.888s
21
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
26.893s
22
Josh Price
Team BMR
Subaru
27.155s
23
James Nash
BTC Norlin
Honda
27.766s
24
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
28.022s
25
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
30.185s
26
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
38.299s
27
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
38.648s
28
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
38.965s
-
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
Retirement
-
Tom Boardman
AmD Tuning
MG
Retirement
-
Michael Caine
Team Hard
Volkswagen
Retirement
-
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
Retirement