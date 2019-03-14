BTCC squad Speedworks buoyed by new Toyota Corolla pace in testing

BTCC squad buoyed by new Toyota Corolla pace

British Touring Car runner-up Tom Ingram says he is confident of a strong opening to the season after his initial running in the new Speedworks Toyota Corolla.

The new car, which returns the Corolla name to the BTCC for the first time in three decades and is backed by Toyota GB, had a shakedown session at Oulton Park on March 1 before being taken to Spain where it undertook three days of testing at the Circuit Calafat in Catalunya last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It was a really productive few days," said Ingram.

"Most importantly, the car felt absolutely superb. We didn't really expect to be quick straight off the bat, but by the end of the first day we were already there-or-thereabouts.

"What was really encouraging was how well the Corolla responds to minor set-up changes. Its stability and braking performance are extraordinary.

"I'm really buzzing to be going into the season with a new car, and we are working tirelessly to make sure we are in a strong position by the first round.

"To get the benefit of so much testing is a major bonus, and hopefully we will be able to immediately fight at the front."

Speedworks team principal Christian Dick added: "Everything went according to plan in Spain with no major dramas.

"We enjoyed good weather and put a lot of miles on the car, which has given us plenty of useful feedback.

"While there is still room to improve, we seem to be in pretty good shape and can be pleased with the progress so far.

"It's been a monumental effort by everyone in the team to get to this stage and I think we can be quietly optimistic following our first proper run with the Corolla."

The Corolla will be out for further testing at Brands Hatch and Donington Park, venues for the first two race weekends of the season in April (April 6/7 and April 27/28).

Story continues

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus