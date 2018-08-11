BTCC Rockingham: Cammish fastest across two practice sessions
Team Dynamics Honda racer Dan Cammish topped the timesheets over the two British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions at Rockingham.
Mike Bushell was second fastest overall, ahead of championship leader Tom Ingram.
Cammish explained that radical set-up changes to his Civic between the first and second sessions helped improve the performance of the hatchback.
"We were a way away in the first session, but I trust the guys and they just put a different set-up on it for the second session and it worked really well," he said.
"I haven't driven a touring car around here before and there is more time to come from me - as well as from the car itself. I am looking forward to qualifying."
Team Hard racer Bushell put his VW CC second in the timesheets, and he is also confident of an increase in pace in qualifying.
"We have been knocking on the door of showing this kind of pace in recent meetings, so I am pleased we have been able to unlock it here," he said.
"It is a credit to the hard work of the lads, and I think we can find even more speed from the car too."
Ingram was fastest in the opening session, which put him third overall in the combined times in his Speedworks Toyota Avensis, which is fitted with 75kg of success ballast.
"I am happy with the way it's going," said Ingram.
"I think the time we set in FP1 put us out of position, but fifth in FP2 is more realistic. We are aiming to qualify in the top 10 with the weight we have got on and I think we can achieve that."
Senna Proctor set the fourth best time in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, while Rob Austin was fifth with his time from the opening 40-minute session.
Jack Goff was eighth in session two but said he was not yet happy with the handling of his car Eurotech Honda Civic Type R, which is fitted with 48kg of success ballast.
"We need to get into the sweet spot, and it is a very specific thing with this car," he said.
"But, when you look at how close the times are, we don't need to take a huge leap to be up there."
Colin Turkington, second in the standings heading into the weekend, was 14th in the free practice two but said he was pleased with progress in his car laden with 66kgs.
"We are not in bad shape all things considered," he said. "We have made a big step forward from FP1 to FP2 with the balance of the car.
"It is always going be tough with the weight but we traditionally go faster in qualifying, so I think we will be able to improve."
FP1 results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
1m55.171s
6
2
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
0.288s
6
3
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
0.453s
5
4
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.478s
6
5
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.498s
6
6
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.566s
7
7
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
0.591s
6
8
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.624s
6
9
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.679s
6
10
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.791s
5
11
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
0.900s
6
12
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.975s
6
13
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.987s
5
14
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
1.007s
6
15
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
1.039s
7
16
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1.097s
6
17
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.285s
7
18
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.354s
7
19
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
1.511s
6
20
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
1.578s
7
21
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1.657s
6
22
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
1.692s
6
23
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
1.727s
7
24
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.743s
7
25
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1.806s
6
26
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
2.064s
6
27
Matt Simpson
Eurotech Racing
Honda
2.105s
6
28
Michael Caine
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.535s
6
29
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
2.645s
6
30
Glynn Geddie
AmD Tuning
MG
3.034s
6
31
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
3.232s
5
FP2 results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m22.817s
18
2
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.019s
15
3
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.511s
16
4
Matt Simpson
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.524s
17
5
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
0.603s
14
6
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
0.624s
16
7
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.629s
15
8
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.648s
20
9
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.649s
13
10
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
0.687s
16
11
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.695s
18
12
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.757s
16
13
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
0.863s
18
14
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.887s
16
15
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.931s
16
16
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
0.954s
17
17
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.971s
10
18
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
1.052s
18
19
Michael Caine
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.055s
15
20
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
1.079s
13
21
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.081s
18
22
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
1.114s
17
23
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
1.125s
17
24
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
1.201s
14
25
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1.287s
12
26
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
1.329s
9
27
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
1.468s
20
28
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
1.576s
11
29
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.790s
11
30
Glynn Geddie
AmD Tuning
MG
2.070s
18
31
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.456s
18