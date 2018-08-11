BTCC Rockingham: Cammish fastest across two practice sessions

Team Dynamics Honda racer Dan Cammish topped the timesheets over the two British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions at Rockingham.

Mike Bushell was second fastest overall, ahead of championship leader Tom Ingram.

Cammish explained that radical set-up changes to his Civic between the first and second sessions helped improve the performance of the hatchback.

"We were a way away in the first session, but I trust the guys and they just put a different set-up on it for the second session and it worked really well," he said.

"I haven't driven a touring car around here before and there is more time to come from me - as well as from the car itself. I am looking forward to qualifying."

Team Hard racer Bushell put his VW CC second in the timesheets, and he is also confident of an increase in pace in qualifying.

"We have been knocking on the door of showing this kind of pace in recent meetings, so I am pleased we have been able to unlock it here," he said.

"It is a credit to the hard work of the lads, and I think we can find even more speed from the car too."

Ingram was fastest in the opening session, which put him third overall in the combined times in his Speedworks Toyota Avensis, which is fitted with 75kg of success ballast.

"I am happy with the way it's going," said Ingram.

"I think the time we set in FP1 put us out of position, but fifth in FP2 is more realistic. We are aiming to qualify in the top 10 with the weight we have got on and I think we can achieve that."

Senna Proctor set the fourth best time in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, while Rob Austin was fifth with his time from the opening 40-minute session.

Jack Goff was eighth in session two but said he was not yet happy with the handling of his car Eurotech Honda Civic Type R, which is fitted with 48kg of success ballast.

"We need to get into the sweet spot, and it is a very specific thing with this car," he said.

"But, when you look at how close the times are, we don't need to take a huge leap to be up there."

Colin Turkington, second in the standings heading into the weekend, was 14th in the free practice two but said he was pleased with progress in his car laden with 66kgs.

"We are not in bad shape all things considered," he said. "We have made a big step forward from FP1 to FP2 with the balance of the car.

"It is always going be tough with the weight but we traditionally go faster in qualifying, so I think we will be able to improve."

FP1 results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

1m55.171s

6

2

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

0.288s

6

3

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

0.453s

5

4

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.478s

6

5

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.498s

6

6

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.566s

7

7

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

0.591s

6

8

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.624s

6

9

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.679s

6

10

Daniel Lloyd

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.791s

5

11

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

0.900s

6

12

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.975s

6

13

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.987s

5

14

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

1.007s

6

15

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

1.039s

7

16

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1.097s

6

17

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1.285s

7

18

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

1.354s

7

19

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

1.511s

6

20

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

1.578s

7

21

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

1.657s

6

22

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

1.692s

6

23

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

1.727s

7

24

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.743s

7

25

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1.806s

6

26

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

2.064s

6

27

Matt Simpson

Eurotech Racing

Honda

2.105s

6

28

Michael Caine

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.535s

6

29

Ricky Collard

WSR

BMW

2.645s

6

30

Glynn Geddie

AmD Tuning

MG

3.034s

6

31

Ollie Pidgley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

3.232s

5

FP2 results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m22.817s

18

2

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.019s

15

3

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.511s

16

4

Matt Simpson

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.524s

17

5

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

0.603s

14

6

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

0.624s

16

7

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.629s

15

8

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.648s

20

9

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.649s

13

10

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

0.687s

16

11

Daniel Lloyd

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.695s

18

12

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.757s

16

13

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

0.863s

18

14

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.887s

16

15

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.931s

16

16

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

0.954s

17

17

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.971s

10

18

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

1.052s

18

19

Michael Caine

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.055s

15

20

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

1.079s

13

21

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1.081s

18

22

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

1.114s

17

23

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

1.125s

17

24

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

1.201s

14

25

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1.287s

12

26

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

1.329s

9

27

Ricky Collard

WSR

BMW

1.468s

20

28

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

1.576s

11

29

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

1.790s

11

30

Glynn Geddie

AmD Tuning

MG

2.070s

18

31

Ollie Pidgley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.456s

18

