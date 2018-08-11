BTCC Rockingham: Cammish fastest across two practice sessions

Cammish fastest across Rockingham practice

Team Dynamics Honda racer Dan Cammish topped the timesheets over the two British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions at Rockingham.

Mike Bushell was second fastest overall, ahead of championship leader Tom Ingram.

Cammish explained that radical set-up changes to his Civic between the first and second sessions helped improve the performance of the hatchback.

"We were a way away in the first session, but I trust the guys and they just put a different set-up on it for the second session and it worked really well," he said.

"I haven't driven a touring car around here before and there is more time to come from me - as well as from the car itself. I am looking forward to qualifying."

Team Hard racer Bushell put his VW CC second in the timesheets, and he is also confident of an increase in pace in qualifying.

"We have been knocking on the door of showing this kind of pace in recent meetings, so I am pleased we have been able to unlock it here," he said.

"It is a credit to the hard work of the lads, and I think we can find even more speed from the car too."

Ingram was fastest in the opening session, which put him third overall in the combined times in his Speedworks Toyota Avensis, which is fitted with 75kg of success ballast.

"I am happy with the way it's going," said Ingram.

"I think the time we set in FP1 put us out of position, but fifth in FP2 is more realistic. We are aiming to qualify in the top 10 with the weight we have got on and I think we can achieve that."

Senna Proctor set the fourth best time in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, while Rob Austin was fifth with his time from the opening 40-minute session.

Jack Goff was eighth in session two but said he was not yet happy with the handling of his car Eurotech Honda Civic Type R, which is fitted with 48kg of success ballast.

Story Continues

"We need to get into the sweet spot, and it is a very specific thing with this car," he said.

"But, when you look at how close the times are, we don't need to take a huge leap to be up there."

Colin Turkington, second in the standings heading into the weekend, was 14th in the free practice two but said he was pleased with progress in his car laden with 66kgs.

"We are not in bad shape all things considered," he said. "We have made a big step forward from FP1 to FP2 with the balance of the car.

"It is always going be tough with the weight but we traditionally go faster in qualifying, so I think we will be able to improve."

FP1 results

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Tom Ingram Speedworks Toyota 1m55.171s 6 2 Rob Austin HMS Racing Alfa Romeo 0.288s 6 3 Sam Tordoff Motorbase Ford 0.453s 5 4 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 0.478s 6 5 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.498s 6 6 Mike Bushell Team Hard Volkswagen 0.566s 7 7 Sam Smelt AmD Tuning Audi 0.591s 6 8 Josh Cook Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 0.624s 6 9 Tom Oliphant Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.679s 6 10 Daniel Lloyd BTC Norlin Honda 0.791s 5 11 Tom Chilton Motorbase Ford 0.900s 6 12 Chris Smiley BTC Norlin Honda 0.975s 6 13 Jack Goff Eurotech Racing Honda 0.987s 5 14 Brett Smith Eurotech Racing Honda 1.007s 6 15 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes 1.039s 7 16 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 1.097s 6 17 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 1.285s 7 18 Ollie Jackson AmD Tuning Audi 1.354s 7 19 Jason Plato Team BMR Subaru 1.511s 6 20 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning MG 1.578s 7 21 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 1.657s 6 22 Ash Sutton Team BMR Subaru 1.692s 6 23 James Cole Motorbase Ford 1.727s 7 24 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 1.743s 7 25 Senna Proctor Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1.806s 6 26 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 2.064s 6 27 Matt Simpson Eurotech Racing Honda 2.105s 6 28 Michael Caine Team Hard Volkswagen 2.535s 6 29 Ricky Collard WSR BMW 2.645s 6 30 Glynn Geddie AmD Tuning MG 3.034s 6 31 Ollie Pidgley Team Hard Volkswagen 3.232s 5

FP2 results