BTCC Donington Park: Josh Cook fastest in damp practice sessions

Matt James
Autosport
Power Maxed Racing's Josh Cook set the fastest time across the opening two free practice sessions ahead of the second BTCC round of the year at Donington Park.

Both the 40-minute timed sessions were held in damp conditions, with the circuit only
drying slightly over the closing moments.

The 26-year-old eclipsed the factory Honda Civic Type R of Dan Cammish midway through the second period to record a lap of 1m19.863s.

"We still need to get faster, [as] everyone else will," said Cook.

"I never even look at the timesheets during qualifying, it is all about getting the balance of the car right and we still have a way to go to make it perfect.

"We also don't know what the weather is going to do [for qualifying this afternoon]. It is a muddled picture at the minute."

Behind Cammish, Chris Smiley took the third-best time in his BTC Norlin Honda Civic, while
Andrew Jordan's time from the opening period meant his WSR BMW 125i M Sport was
enough to put him fourth in the combined standings.

The 2013 title winner was forced to sit out the second period of the second session
when a turbo pipe failure was suspected on his German car and he drove his smoky car into the garage.

Also setting his fastest time in session one was reigning champion Ash Sutton, who recorded a 1m20.415s lap in the Team BMR Subaru Levorg to place fifth in the combined times.

However, he too was stuck by dramas in the second session when a suspected engine
problem meant he only recorded nine laps.

The combined top six was rounded out by the Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R of Brett Smith, who had a couple of small offs in the second session.

The second factory Honda of Matt Neal was in the wars, missing most of the second session following damage sustained after the three-time champion went off.

Jason Plato's Subaru Levorg also lost out on some running as it ground to a halt at the end of the pitlane. Plato returned to the action for the closing minutes.

The only red flag of the morning's running came in free practice two when Tom Chilton's
Motorbase Performance Ford Focus stopped at Schwantz Curve following an ECU
problem.

He managed to return to the pits and continue once the system had been reset.

FP1 results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

1m19.925s

2

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.027s

3

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.432s

4

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

0.490s

5

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.554s

6

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

0.576s

7

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

0.609s

8

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

0.704s

9

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.823s

10

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.843s

11

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

0.895s

12

Matt Simpson

Eurotech Racing

Honda

0.908s

13

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.923s

14

James Nash

BTC Norlin

Honda

1.121s

15

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

1.191s

16

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

1.202s

17

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

1.203s

18

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

1.457s

19

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1.549s

20

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

1.643s

21

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

1.677s

22

Tom Boardman

AmD Tuning

MG

1.688s

23

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

1.762s

24

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.785s

25

Josh Price

Team BMR

Subaru

1.976s

26

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

2.294s

27

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

2.589s

28

Rob Collard

WSR

BMW

2.925s

29

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

3.004s

30

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

6.645s

31

Michael Caine

Team Hard

Volkswagen

-

32

Jake Hill

Team Hard

Volkswagen

-

FP2 results

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1m19.863s

2

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.379s

3

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

0.463s

4

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

0.871s

5

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

1.067s

6

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

1.085s

7

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

1.100s

8

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

1.102s

9

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1.109s

10

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

1.114s

11

Matt Simpson

Eurotech Racing

Honda

1.126s

12

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

1.153s

13

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1.252s

14

James Nash

BTC Norlin

Honda

1.335s

15

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

1.364s

16

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

1.406s

17

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

1.492s

18

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

1.522s

19

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

1.555s

20

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

1.675s

21

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

1.774s

22

Josh Price

Team BMR

Subaru

1.822s

23

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

1.838s

24

Jake Hill

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.865s

25

Tom Boardman

AmD Tuning

MG

1.872s

26

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

1.967s

27

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.119s

28

Rob Collard

WSR

BMW

2.228s

29

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

2.617s

30

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

2.643s

31

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

2.993s

32

Michael Caine

Team Hard

Volkswagen

3.378s

