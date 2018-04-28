BTCC Donington Park: Josh Cook fastest in damp practice sessions

Cook fastest in Donington Park practice

Power Maxed Racing's Josh Cook set the fastest time across the opening two free practice sessions ahead of the second BTCC round of the year at Donington Park.

Both the 40-minute timed sessions were held in damp conditions, with the circuit only

drying slightly over the closing moments.



The 26-year-old eclipsed the factory Honda Civic Type R of Dan Cammish midway through the second period to record a lap of 1m19.863s.

"We still need to get faster, [as] everyone else will," said Cook.

"I never even look at the timesheets during qualifying, it is all about getting the balance of the car right and we still have a way to go to make it perfect.

"We also don't know what the weather is going to do [for qualifying this afternoon]. It is a muddled picture at the minute."

Behind Cammish, Chris Smiley took the third-best time in his BTC Norlin Honda Civic, while

Andrew Jordan's time from the opening period meant his WSR BMW 125i M Sport was

enough to put him fourth in the combined standings.





The 2013 title winner was forced to sit out the second period of the second session

when a turbo pipe failure was suspected on his German car and he drove his smoky car into the garage.





Also setting his fastest time in session one was reigning champion Ash Sutton, who recorded a 1m20.415s lap in the Team BMR Subaru Levorg to place fifth in the combined times.



However, he too was stuck by dramas in the second session when a suspected engine

problem meant he only recorded nine laps.



The combined top six was rounded out by the Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R of Brett Smith, who had a couple of small offs in the second session.



The second factory Honda of Matt Neal was in the wars, missing most of the second session following damage sustained after the three-time champion went off.

Jason Plato's Subaru Levorg also lost out on some running as it ground to a halt at the end of the pitlane. Plato returned to the action for the closing minutes.

The only red flag of the morning's running came in free practice two when Tom Chilton's

Motorbase Performance Ford Focus stopped at Schwantz Curve following an ECU

problem.





He managed to return to the pits and continue once the system had been reset.

FP1 results



Pos Driver Team Car Gap 1 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 1m19.925s 2 Josh Cook Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 0.027s 3 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 0.432s 4 Ash Sutton Team BMR Subaru 0.490s 5 Brett Smith Eurotech Racing Honda 0.554s 6 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes 0.576s 7 James Cole Motorbase Ford 0.609s 8 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning MG 0.704s 9 Jack Goff Eurotech Racing Honda 0.823s 10 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.843s 11 Tom Chilton Motorbase Ford 0.895s 12 Matt Simpson Eurotech Racing Honda 0.908s 13 Tom Oliphant Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.923s 14 James Nash BTC Norlin Honda 1.121s 15 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 1.191s 16 Chris Smiley BTC Norlin Honda 1.202s 17 Tom Ingram Speedworks Toyota 1.203s 18 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 1.457s 19 Senna Proctor Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1.549s 20 Sam Tordoff Motorbase Ford 1.643s 21 Rob Austin HMS Racing Alfa Romeo 1.677s 22 Tom Boardman AmD Tuning MG 1.688s 23 Ollie Jackson AmD Tuning Audi 1.762s 24 Mike Bushell Team Hard Volkswagen 1.785s 25 Josh Price Team BMR Subaru 1.976s 26 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 2.294s 27 Sam Smelt AmD Tuning Audi 2.589s 28 Rob Collard WSR BMW 2.925s 29 Jason Plato Team BMR Subaru 3.004s 30 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 6.645s 31 Michael Caine Team Hard Volkswagen - 32 Jake Hill Team Hard Volkswagen -

