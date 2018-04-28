BTCC Donington Park: Josh Cook fastest in damp practice sessions
Power Maxed Racing's Josh Cook set the fastest time across the opening two free practice sessions ahead of the second BTCC round of the year at Donington Park.
Both the 40-minute timed sessions were held in damp conditions, with the circuit only
drying slightly over the closing moments.
The 26-year-old eclipsed the factory Honda Civic Type R of Dan Cammish midway through the second period to record a lap of 1m19.863s.
"We still need to get faster, [as] everyone else will," said Cook.
"I never even look at the timesheets during qualifying, it is all about getting the balance of the car right and we still have a way to go to make it perfect.
"We also don't know what the weather is going to do [for qualifying this afternoon]. It is a muddled picture at the minute."
Behind Cammish, Chris Smiley took the third-best time in his BTC Norlin Honda Civic, while
Andrew Jordan's time from the opening period meant his WSR BMW 125i M Sport was
enough to put him fourth in the combined standings.
The 2013 title winner was forced to sit out the second period of the second session
when a turbo pipe failure was suspected on his German car and he drove his smoky car into the garage.
Also setting his fastest time in session one was reigning champion Ash Sutton, who recorded a 1m20.415s lap in the Team BMR Subaru Levorg to place fifth in the combined times.
However, he too was stuck by dramas in the second session when a suspected engine
problem meant he only recorded nine laps.
The combined top six was rounded out by the Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R of Brett Smith, who had a couple of small offs in the second session.
The second factory Honda of Matt Neal was in the wars, missing most of the second session following damage sustained after the three-time champion went off.
Jason Plato's Subaru Levorg also lost out on some running as it ground to a halt at the end of the pitlane. Plato returned to the action for the closing minutes.
The only red flag of the morning's running came in free practice two when Tom Chilton's
Motorbase Performance Ford Focus stopped at Schwantz Curve following an ECU
problem.
He managed to return to the pits and continue once the system had been reset.
FP1 results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
1m19.925s
2
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.027s
3
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.432s
4
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
0.490s
5
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.554s
6
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
0.576s
7
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
0.609s
8
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
0.704s
9
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.823s
10
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.843s
11
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
0.895s
12
Matt Simpson
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.908s
13
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.923s
14
James Nash
BTC Norlin
Honda
1.121s
15
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
1.191s
16
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
1.202s
17
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
1.203s
18
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1.457s
19
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1.549s
20
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
1.643s
21
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
1.677s
22
Tom Boardman
AmD Tuning
MG
1.688s
23
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.762s
24
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.785s
25
Josh Price
Team BMR
Subaru
1.976s
26
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
2.294s
27
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
2.589s
28
Rob Collard
WSR
BMW
2.925s
29
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
3.004s
30
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
6.645s
31
Michael Caine
Team Hard
Volkswagen
-
32
Jake Hill
Team Hard
Volkswagen
-
FP2 results
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1m19.863s
2
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.379s
3
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.463s
4
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
0.871s
5
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
1.067s
6
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
1.085s
7
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
1.100s
8
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
1.102s
9
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1.109s
10
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
1.114s
11
Matt Simpson
Eurotech Racing
Honda
1.126s
12
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
1.153s
13
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1.252s
14
James Nash
BTC Norlin
Honda
1.335s
15
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
1.364s
16
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.406s
17
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
1.492s
18
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
1.522s
19
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
1.555s
20
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
1.675s
21
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
1.774s
22
Josh Price
Team BMR
Subaru
1.822s
23
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.838s
24
Jake Hill
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.865s
25
Tom Boardman
AmD Tuning
MG
1.872s
26
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
1.967s
27
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.119s
28
Rob Collard
WSR
BMW
2.228s
29
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
2.617s
30
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
2.643s
31
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
2.993s
32
Michael Caine
Team Hard
Volkswagen
3.378s