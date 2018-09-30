BTCC Brands Hatch: Maiden win for Cammish, Turkington extends lead

Cammish gets first BTCC win at Brands Hatch
Dan Cammish took his maiden British Touring Car Championship victory as Colin Turkington extended his points lead in the first race of the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Cammish sliced up the inside of poleman Brett Smith's Eurotech Honda Civic coming out of Clearways at the end of the tour to grab the initiative.

Matt Neal made it a one-two for Team Dynamics having started third. He dropped behind Jack Goff (Eurotech Honda Civic) initially, before reasserting himself at Druids on lap four of 15.

He set off after Smith and overtook his foe coming out of Paddock Hill Bend at the start of lap nine of 15.

"It has been a great day for is us," said Cammish.

"The car has been fast and it was great that Matt could get up to second as well.

"When he was in my mirrors I suddenly started thinking about the Red Bull situation and Multi 21 [referring to broken team orders from the F1 team's drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in Malaysia 2013].

"But I knew he would be a good wingman and we both had the same tyres and I am thrilled I was able to hold on. This has been a long time coming."

Goff caught and pressured Smith over the latter part of the race, but Smith held on to take his first podium finish in the category.

Behind, Senna Proctor took an impressive fifth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra in front of Dan Lloyd's BTC Norlin Honda.

Ninth place for Tom Chilton, which was gifted to him when his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team-mates James Cole and Sam Tordoff moved aside on the run to the line, wasn't enough for him to remain in the title hunt.

It will be a two-way showdown over the last two races between Colin Turkington (WSR BMW 125i M Sport) and Tom Ingram (Speedworks Toyota Motorsport).

Turkington, who had started 17th, had been battling with Chilton and the pair touched briefly as they fought over 11th spot on lap 10, but Turkington failed to make the move stick.

He came home in 12th place, two places in front of Ingram, who had started 19th.

It means Turkington has extended his points advantage to 36 with two races remaining. There are 44 points left on offer.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

15

23m10.679s

2

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

15

0.368s

3

Brett Smith

Eurotech Racing

Honda

15

2.753s

4

Jack Goff

Eurotech Racing

Honda

15

3.362s

5

Senna Proctor

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

15

3.922s

6

Daniel Lloyd

BTC Norlin

Honda

15

8.102s

7

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Mercedes

15

9.218s

8

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

15

9.428s

9

Tom Chilton

Motorbase

Ford

15

12.421s

10

James Cole

Motorbase

Ford

15

12.632s

11

Sam Tordoff

Motorbase

Ford

15

13.237s

12

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

15

13.460s

13

Tom Oliphant

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

15

13.612s

14

Tom Ingram

Speedworks

Toyota

15

13.794s

15

Rob Austin

HMS Racing

Alfa Romeo

15

14.059s

16

Ricky Collard

WSR

BMW

15

18.686s

17

Ollie Jackson

AmD Tuning

Audi

15

19.840s

18

Jason Plato

Team BMR

Subaru

15

20.268s

19

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

15

20.846s

20

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

15

21.468s

21

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

15

22.454s

22

Josh Cook

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

15

22.483s

23

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

MG

15

22.861s

24

Mike Bushell

Team Hard

Volkswagen

15

30.865s

25

Sam Smelt

AmD Tuning

Audi

15

34.370s

26

Josh Caygill

AmD Tuning

MG

15

35.070s

27

Ollie Pidgley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

15

35.608s

28

Chris Smiley

BTC Norlin

Honda

13

2 Laps

-

Ethan Hammerton

Team Hard

Volkswagen

14

Retirement

-

Ash Sutton

Team BMR

Subaru

0

Retirement

-

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0

Retirement

Driver's standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Colin Turkington

300

2

Tom Ingram

266

3

Tom Chilton

236

4

Ash Sutton

227

5

Adam Morgan

227

6

Josh Cook

222

7

Andrew Jordan

217

8

Jack Goff

215

9

Matt Neal

188

10

Sam Tordoff

184


