BTCC Brands Hatch: Maiden win for Cammish, Turkington extends lead
Dan Cammish took his maiden British Touring Car Championship victory as Colin Turkington extended his points lead in the first race of the season finale at Brands Hatch.
Cammish sliced up the inside of poleman Brett Smith's Eurotech Honda Civic coming out of Clearways at the end of the tour to grab the initiative.
Matt Neal made it a one-two for Team Dynamics having started third. He dropped behind Jack Goff (Eurotech Honda Civic) initially, before reasserting himself at Druids on lap four of 15.
He set off after Smith and overtook his foe coming out of Paddock Hill Bend at the start of lap nine of 15.
"It has been a great day for is us," said Cammish.
"The car has been fast and it was great that Matt could get up to second as well.
"When he was in my mirrors I suddenly started thinking about the Red Bull situation and Multi 21 [referring to broken team orders from the F1 team's drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in Malaysia 2013].
"But I knew he would be a good wingman and we both had the same tyres and I am thrilled I was able to hold on. This has been a long time coming."
Goff caught and pressured Smith over the latter part of the race, but Smith held on to take his first podium finish in the category.
Behind, Senna Proctor took an impressive fifth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra in front of Dan Lloyd's BTC Norlin Honda.
Ninth place for Tom Chilton, which was gifted to him when his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team-mates James Cole and Sam Tordoff moved aside on the run to the line, wasn't enough for him to remain in the title hunt.
It will be a two-way showdown over the last two races between Colin Turkington (WSR BMW 125i M Sport) and Tom Ingram (Speedworks Toyota Motorsport).
Turkington, who had started 17th, had been battling with Chilton and the pair touched briefly as they fought over 11th spot on lap 10, but Turkington failed to make the move stick.
He came home in 12th place, two places in front of Ingram, who had started 19th.
It means Turkington has extended his points advantage to 36 with two races remaining. There are 44 points left on offer.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
15
23m10.679s
2
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
15
0.368s
3
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
15
2.753s
4
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
15
3.362s
5
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
15
3.922s
6
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
15
8.102s
7
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
15
9.218s
8
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
15
9.428s
9
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
15
12.421s
10
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
15
12.632s
11
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
15
13.237s
12
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
15
13.460s
13
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
15
13.612s
14
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
15
13.794s
15
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
15
14.059s
16
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
15
18.686s
17
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
15
19.840s
18
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
15
20.268s
19
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
15
20.846s
20
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
15
21.468s
21
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
15
22.454s
22
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
15
22.483s
23
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
15
22.861s
24
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
15
30.865s
25
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
15
34.370s
26
Josh Caygill
AmD Tuning
MG
15
35.070s
27
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
15
35.608s
28
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
13
2 Laps
-
Ethan Hammerton
Team Hard
Volkswagen
14
Retirement
-
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
0
Retirement
-
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0
Retirement
Driver's standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Colin Turkington
300
2
Tom Ingram
266
3
Tom Chilton
236
4
Ash Sutton
227
5
Adam Morgan
227
6
Josh Cook
222
7
Andrew Jordan
217
8
Jack Goff
215
9
Matt Neal
188
10
Sam Tordoff
184