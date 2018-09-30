BTCC Brands Hatch: Maiden win for Cammish, Turkington extends lead

Cammish gets first BTCC win at Brands Hatch

Dan Cammish took his maiden British Touring Car Championship victory as Colin Turkington extended his points lead in the first race of the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Cammish sliced up the inside of poleman Brett Smith's Eurotech Honda Civic coming out of Clearways at the end of the tour to grab the initiative.

Matt Neal made it a one-two for Team Dynamics having started third. He dropped behind Jack Goff (Eurotech Honda Civic) initially, before reasserting himself at Druids on lap four of 15.

He set off after Smith and overtook his foe coming out of Paddock Hill Bend at the start of lap nine of 15.

"It has been a great day for is us," said Cammish.

"The car has been fast and it was great that Matt could get up to second as well.

"When he was in my mirrors I suddenly started thinking about the Red Bull situation and Multi 21 [referring to broken team orders from the F1 team's drivers Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in Malaysia 2013].

"But I knew he would be a good wingman and we both had the same tyres and I am thrilled I was able to hold on. This has been a long time coming."

Goff caught and pressured Smith over the latter part of the race, but Smith held on to take his first podium finish in the category.

Behind, Senna Proctor took an impressive fifth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra in front of Dan Lloyd's BTC Norlin Honda.

Ninth place for Tom Chilton, which was gifted to him when his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team-mates James Cole and Sam Tordoff moved aside on the run to the line, wasn't enough for him to remain in the title hunt.

It will be a two-way showdown over the last two races between Colin Turkington (WSR BMW 125i M Sport) and Tom Ingram (Speedworks Toyota Motorsport).

Turkington, who had started 17th, had been battling with Chilton and the pair touched briefly as they fought over 11th spot on lap 10, but Turkington failed to make the move stick.

He came home in 12th place, two places in front of Ingram, who had started 19th.

It means Turkington has extended his points advantage to 36 with two races remaining. There are 44 points left on offer.

Race result

Pos Driver Team Car Laps Gap 1 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 15 23m10.679s 2 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 15 0.368s 3 Brett Smith Eurotech Racing Honda 15 2.753s 4 Jack Goff Eurotech Racing Honda 15 3.362s 5 Senna Proctor Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 15 3.922s 6 Daniel Lloyd BTC Norlin Honda 15 8.102s 7 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes 15 9.218s 8 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 15 9.428s 9 Tom Chilton Motorbase Ford 15 12.421s 10 James Cole Motorbase Ford 15 12.632s 11 Sam Tordoff Motorbase Ford 15 13.237s 12 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 15 13.460s 13 Tom Oliphant Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 15 13.612s 14 Tom Ingram Speedworks Toyota 15 13.794s 15 Rob Austin HMS Racing Alfa Romeo 15 14.059s 16 Ricky Collard WSR BMW 15 18.686s 17 Ollie Jackson AmD Tuning Audi 15 19.840s 18 Jason Plato Team BMR Subaru 15 20.268s 19 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 15 20.846s 20 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 15 21.468s 21 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 15 22.454s 22 Josh Cook Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 15 22.483s 23 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning MG 15 22.861s 24 Mike Bushell Team Hard Volkswagen 15 30.865s 25 Sam Smelt AmD Tuning Audi 15 34.370s 26 Josh Caygill AmD Tuning MG 15 35.070s 27 Ollie Pidgley Team Hard Volkswagen 15 35.608s 28 Chris Smiley BTC Norlin Honda 13 2 Laps - Ethan Hammerton Team Hard Volkswagen 14 Retirement - Ash Sutton Team BMR Subaru 0 Retirement - Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 0 Retirement

Driver's standings

Pos Driver Points 1 Colin Turkington 300 2 Tom Ingram 266 3 Tom Chilton 236 4 Ash Sutton 227 5 Adam Morgan 227 6 Josh Cook 222 7 Andrew Jordan 217 8 Jack Goff 215 9 Matt Neal 188 10 Sam Tordoff 184



