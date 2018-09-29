BTCC Brands Hatch: Maiden pole for Smith as title rivals struggle
Brett Smith claimed his first British Touring Car Championship pole position at Brands Hatch, as title favourites Colin Turkington and Tom Ingram struggled in qualifying for the series finale.
Eurotech Honda Civic driver Smith pipped the factory-backed and newer-shape Team Dynamics Civic Type R of early pacesetter Dan Cammish with six minutes to go.
Smith, who is 24th in the points and therefore had no success ballast aboard his car, said he had been surprised with the result.
"I thought Brands Hatch was a bogey track for me," said the 26-year-old.
"I did my quick lap and then went for a second run and had a massive slide at Graham Hill Bend and I thought I had ruined it.
"Then the team got on the radio and told me it was P1. I couldn't believe it."
Cammish, for his part, felt he had been denied a shot at setting an even faster time by troublesome traffic.
The Honda man was on his fastest lap when he happened across a queue of cars heading into Clearways.
Cammish will start ahead of his team-mate Matt Neal, who said he was pleased with the time and with his starting slot.
The top five on the grid will be completed by Jack Goff's Eurotech Honda Civic and Dan Lloyd's similar car, run by BTC Norlin. Senna Proctor will start sixth in the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra.
Championship leader Colin Turkington will line up in 17th spot in his WSR BMW 125i M Sport, one place behind title outsider Tom Chilton's Motorbase Ford Focus.
Second in the points, Tom Ingram, will line up 19th in his Speedworks Toyota Avensis.
Turkington leads the standings by 34 points going in to tomorrow's three races from Ingram, with Chilton 64 points adrift with 67 to play for.
Turkington had 75kg aboard his rear-wheel-drive car and said he was satisfied with the performance to grab 17th if not the position.
"It is important that I am ahead of Ingram," he said.
"It gives me the upper hand early on in the weekend."
Ingram, who carried 66kg of weight into the session, thought that he had more to come.
He said: "We knew qualifying would be the hardest part of the weekend although I am not sure any of us with weight expected to be this far back.
"We have work to do to take some serious points out of Colin in race one, but we know what the BTCC finale weekend can bring. It is still all to play for."
The session was red-flagged in the dying moments when Rory Butcher's AmD Tuning.com MG slid into the gravel on the grand prix loop.
Qualifying result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Brett Smith
Eurotech Racing
Honda
1m30.537s
2
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.043s
3
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.188s
4
Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing
Honda
0.236s
5
Daniel Lloyd
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.238s
6
Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.310s
7
Sam Tordoff
Motorbase
Ford
0.349s
8
Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin
Honda
0.358s
9
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Mercedes
0.378s
10
Ash Sutton
Team BMR
Subaru
0.382s
11
Ricky Collard
WSR
BMW
0.441s
12
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.462s
13
Jason Plato
Team BMR
Subaru
0.574s
14
Rob Austin
HMS Racing
Alfa Romeo
0.586s
15
Tom Chilton
Motorbase
Ford
0.588s
16
James Cole
Motorbase
Ford
0.603s
17
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.627s
18
Ollie Jackson
AmD Tuning
Audi
0.632s
19
Tom Ingram
Speedworks
Toyota
0.687s
20
Tom Oliphant
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.765s
21
Mike Bushell
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.771s
22
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.812s
23
Josh Cook
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.856s
24
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
0.927s
25
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
MG
1.165s
26
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
1.218s
27
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.270s
28
Sam Smelt
AmD Tuning
Audi
1.523s
29
Ethan Hammerton
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.718s
30
Ollie Pidgley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.994s
31
Josh Caygill
AmD Tuning
MG
2.757s