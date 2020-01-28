BTCC 2020: Ollie Jackson to race newly built Motorbase Ford Focus RS
Ollie Jackson will remain with Motorbase Performance in the British Touring Car Championship at the wheel of a newly built Ford Focus RS in 2020.
Jackson will stay with the Kent-based team for a second successive campaign after scoring more points over the 30 races in 2019 than he had done before in any of his previous six seasons in the United Kingdom's top-flight category.
"I was thrilled to make the step up to Motorbase Performance last season, and it helped me to get better results than I have ever had in my BTCC career," said Jackson.
"I worked really hard with the team behind the scenes and it has improved me as a driver.
"We focused on making sure I was more consistent over the race weekends, rather than just gunning for individual results, which is maybe what I had been guilty of in previous seasons.
"That really helped me step up and I was confident going into each race weekend."
Jackson was 19th overall in 2019 and eighth spot in the Independents Trophy, taking a win in the privateer-only class in race two at Snetterton in August.
He scored points in half of the races and had a sequence of nine point-scoring finishes in a row in the middle of the campaign.
"The Independents Trophy title has to be my aim for the season," added Jackson, who had previously raced for Motorbase Performance in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.
Team principal David Bartrum, whose team will field three cars in 2020, said he thought the second year of the alliance would be a benefit to all parties.
Bartrum said: "Ollie got to know the team well last season and he put in some really head-turning races - including finishing on a high with a sixth place at the finale at Brands Hatch.
"He spent a lot of time working with our data guys pushing himself to get even better in 2019, and that showed in his performance on track.
"There were some tough weekends, but he is improving and having the consistency of the same guys around him going into 2020 will only continue in that upwards trajectory."
2020 BTCC grid so far
Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R FK8
Matt Neal, Dan Cammish
WSR BMW 330i M Sport
Colin Turkington, Andrew Jordan, Tom Oliphant
AmD Tuning Honda Civic Type R FK2
Jake Hill, Sam Osborne
BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8
Tom Chilton, Josh Cook, Michael Crees
Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS
Ollie Jackson
Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50
Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat
Trade Price Cars Racing
Bobby Thompson, James Gornall
Team Hard VW CC
Mike Bushell, Jack Goff
Team Hard BMW 125i M Sport
Carl Boardley
Ciceley Motorsport
Adam Morgan, Daniel Rowbottom
Excelr8
Senna Proctor
