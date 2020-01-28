BTCC 2020: Ollie Jackson to race newly built Motorbase Ford Focus RS

Jackson to race newly built Ford for Motorbase

Ollie Jackson will remain with Motorbase Performance in the British Touring Car Championship at the wheel of a newly built Ford Focus RS in 2020.

Jackson will stay with the Kent-based team for a second successive campaign after scoring more points over the 30 races in 2019 than he had done before in any of his previous six seasons in the United Kingdom's top-flight category.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I was thrilled to make the step up to Motorbase Performance last season, and it helped me to get better results than I have ever had in my BTCC career," said Jackson.

"I worked really hard with the team behind the scenes and it has improved me as a driver.

"We focused on making sure I was more consistent over the race weekends, rather than just gunning for individual results, which is maybe what I had been guilty of in previous seasons.

"That really helped me step up and I was confident going into each race weekend."

Jackson was 19th overall in 2019 and eighth spot in the Independents Trophy, taking a win in the privateer-only class in race two at Snetterton in August.

He scored points in half of the races and had a sequence of nine point-scoring finishes in a row in the middle of the campaign.

"The Independents Trophy title has to be my aim for the season," added Jackson, who had previously raced for Motorbase Performance in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB.

Jackson to race newly built Ford for Motorbase

Team principal David Bartrum, whose team will field three cars in 2020, said he thought the second year of the alliance would be a benefit to all parties.

Bartrum said: "Ollie got to know the team well last season and he put in some really head-turning races - including finishing on a high with a sixth place at the finale at Brands Hatch.

"He spent a lot of time working with our data guys pushing himself to get even better in 2019, and that showed in his performance on track.

Story continues

"There were some tough weekends, but he is improving and having the consistency of the same guys around him going into 2020 will only continue in that upwards trajectory."

2020 BTCC grid so far

Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R FK8 Matt Neal, Dan Cammish WSR BMW 330i M Sport Colin Turkington, Andrew Jordan, Tom Oliphant AmD Tuning Honda Civic Type R FK2 Jake Hill, Sam Osborne BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R FK8 Tom Chilton, Josh Cook, Michael Crees Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS Ollie Jackson Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 Ash Sutton, Aiden Moffat Trade Price Cars Racing Bobby Thompson, James Gornall Team Hard VW CC Mike Bushell, Jack Goff Team Hard BMW 125i M Sport Carl Boardley Ciceley Motorsport Adam Morgan, Daniel Rowbottom Excelr8 Senna Proctor

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus