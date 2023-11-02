BT warns of more broadband losses amid competition from rivals

BT Group

BT has warned it could shed more broadband customers than previously expected amid tough competition from rivals.

The telecoms giant lost 155,000 broadband customers in the first half of the year, which it blamed on slower build of new homes and losses to competitors.

BT said it expected the customer base in its Openreach division to decline by 400,000 in 2024, but warned that losses could exceed this level.

BT, which is the largest player in the broadband market, said its full-fibre network has now reached 12 million homes, with its build rate averaging 66,000 per week.

However, the company is shedding customers from its old copper network as dozens of smaller providers such as Cityfibre expand their full-fibre networks across the country.

Despite the weaker market, BT reported 8pc growth in revenues to £1.5bn from its broadband division thanks to inflation-busting price rises rolled out earlier this year.

Overall, BT’s revenues were flat at £10.4bn in the six months to the end of September, while pre-tax profits jumped by 30pc to over £1bn thanks to cost-cutting plans.

Outgoing chief executive Philip Jansen has outlined a major cost-cutting programme as the telecoms behemoth attempts to rekindle growth.

The company has outlined plans to cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, including replacing around a fifth of workers with artificial intelligence tools.

BT has also made annual savings of £2.5bn, putting it on track to hit its target of £3bn by 2025.

BT also reported a slowdown in its consumer division amid falling demand for new smartphones.

The former monopoly saw its consumer revenues dip 2pc to £4.9bn as customers held on to their smartphones for longer, offsetting the impact of price increases.

The figures come after BT’s mobile brand EE announced it will start selling smart fridges and insurance in a bid to improve margins in a competitive telecoms market.

It also marked another step forward in plans to retire the BT brand and make EE the group’s flagship trade name instead.

Mr Jansen said BT was now seeing “predictable and consistent” revenue and profit growth.

The BT boss has announced plans to step down next year, handing over to Allison Kirkby, currently chief executive of Swedish telecoms group Telia.

Mr Jansen said: “BT Group has a bright future and I’m pleased to be handing the baton to Allison Kirkby early in the new year.

“She knows the sector, she knows the company and she’s the right person to lead BT Group from this position of operational strength.”

