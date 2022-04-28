BT is sending threatening letters after my father died

Anna Tims
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Andrew Walters/Alamy</span>
It has acknowledged the death but insists he owes £763


My father died five months ago and we notified his landline provider, BT. However, it has been sending increasingly threatening letters insisting he owes £763 for the early termination of his contract. It has acknowledged he is deceased and that no money is owing, but the latest letter threatens a debt-recovery company.
SR, Newcastle upon Tyne

Only when I intervened did BT bother to act. It discovered the agent who terminated your father’s service pressed the wrong button and logged him as a migrating customer, thus triggering the cancellation fee. It has now donated £100 to the Alzheimer’s Society. BT says: “We apologise for causing additional upset during a difficult time. We have provided extra training to make sure this doesn’t happen again. All charges have been removed and the account closed.”

