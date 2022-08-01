Lisa Nandy visits picket line despite ban on Labour frontbenchers attending strikes

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, has visited striking communications workers, days after Keir Starmer sacked his shadow transport minister for comments made on a rail picket line.

Starmer has previously told shadow frontbenchers they should not join picket lines for strikes, arguing that Labour should be a party of government. One shadow minister said Nandy’s appearance at the strikes, along with several other frontbenchers across the country, meant the ban was “effectively over in practice”.

Nandy was understood to have told the leader’s office in advance that she planned to visit Communication Workers Union (CWU) workers from BT and Openreach striking in her Wigan constituency, describing it as a visit to constituents involved in a local dispute to talk to them and show support.

“Loto [Leader of opposition] were aware in advance,” a source close to Nandy said. “She went down to show her support for constituents campaigning for better pay and conditions at a really tough time, as you’d expect.”

Referencing a piece Starmer had previously written for the Sunday Mirror on the right to strike, they said: “We support their right to do that, and what they need now is a Labour government so they don’t feel like they’re on their own when times are tough.”

Two other frontbenchers also visited CWU pickets, the shadow employment minister, Imran Hussain, in Bradford and the Labour whip Navendu Mishra in Stockport.

CWU members, including call centre workers and engineers, are holding a 24-hour strike after similar action on Friday. The union has rejected a £1,500 pay increase for all employees, which the CWU says means a real-terms wage cut because of soaring inflation.

Sam Tarry was sacked as a shadow transport minister by Starmer last week for giving multiple interviews on a picket line at Euston in London with striking RMT workers – where he suggested they deserved pay rises in line with inflation.

Starmer’s spokesperson said at the time that Tarry had been sacked for making unauthorised media appearances. “This isn’t about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions,” the spokesperson said.

Tarry said it was “great to see” Nandy joining the picket line. “Senior Labour politicians need to demonstrate loud and clear that our party is on the side of ordinary working people who are fighting back against this anti-worker government,” he tweeted.

Starmer said in interviews last Tuesday that the ban on shadow ministers attending picket lines was still in force, stressing Tarry’s dismissal was about the interviews he had given. But in the Sunday Mirror article, Starmer said he understood why workers were striking for fair pay.

“I completely understand why people are going on strike to secure better pay and better conditions. I support their right to do so,” he wrote. “When I was a lawyer, I represented striking miners for free. Not just sentiment and a photo op. I backed up my words with action.

“I am now leading a Labour party that wants to change lives and give Britain the fresh start it needs. That means turning from a party of protest into a party that can win power – then hand that power to working people. I make no apologies for that.”

Unions, including those affiliated to the Labour party, have condemned the decision to sack Tarry. The Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, called it an “insult to the trade union movement”, adding: “Quite frankly it would be laughable if it were not so serious.”

The TSSA transport union also condemned the sacking, saying it was “ashamed” of the party.