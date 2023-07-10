BT chief exec Philip Jansen to step down

Philip Jansen will step down over the next 12 months ‘at an appropriate moment’

BT chief executive Philip Jansen has announced plans to step down amid mounting speculation about a possible takeover bid.

The telecom company said Mr Jansen would leave at an “appropriate moment” within the next 12 months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 56-year-old’s planned departure comes as BT steps up work with advisers Robert Warsaw and Goldman Sachs on a takeover defence, amid rumoured interest from Deutsche Telekom, which holds a 12pc stake in the business as a result of BT’s 2016 takeover of EE.

The company has been working with advisers Robert Warsaw and Goldman Sachs on a takeover defence amid rumoured interest from Deutsche Telekom, which holds a 12pc stake in the business as a result of BT’s 2016 takeover of EE.

BT’s shares have slumped nearly 50pc during Mr Jansen’s tenure and the collapsing share price has left the company vulnerable for a possible bid.

Deutsche Telekom’s chief executive Tim Höttges fuelled speculation earlier this year when he said of the company’s stake: “There will be a time when we will do a deal.”

As well as Deutsche Telekom, City observers have wondered whether French-Israeli telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi could mount a bid after building a 24.5pc stake in BT. However, Mr Drahi has ruled out a bid for now and is said to be supportive of management.

Adam Crozier, BT group chairman, said the board was “well prepared” for chief executive succession and expected to update investors on Mr Jansen’s replacement over the summer.

Kester Mann, an analyst at CCS Insight, said confirmation of a new chief executive could be “expected within weeks” and said BT would likely look at both internal and external candidates.

Marc Allera, the head of BT’s consumer division, is viewed as a front-runner to succeed Mr Jansen.

Mr Crozier said: “Philip has done an excellent job in his time at BT and the board is fully supportive of our long-term strategy which he and his team are pursuing.”

The former chief of payments company Worldpay, Mr Jansen joined BT in 2019 and has overseen a £15bn project to upgrade the company’s copper infrastructure to modern fibre-optic broadband.

Earlier this year he also announced a sweeping cost-cutting programme to help BT remain competitive amid soaring inflation, with 55,000 jobs to be lost over the next decade.

Mr Jansen said: “I am fully committed to driving the businesses forward until I hand over to my successor.”

Shares in BT fell 1.3pc in early trading on Monday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.