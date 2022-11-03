BT blames dip in broadband customers on strikes amid cost-cutting drive

BT Openreach - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

BT has blamed a dip in broadband customers on a bitter dispute with striking communications workers as it revealed plans to increase a cost-cutting drive to £3bn.

The number of broadband customer numbers on BT's Openreach network has fallen by 89,000, the company said. It blamed eight days of strikes by telecoms workers for the falling numbers.

BT said its engineers had managed to install 40,000 fewer connections during the period due to the industrial action. Other customers were lost due to churn and cost competition with rivals.

Philip Jansen, BT’s chief executive, said it will increase its efficiency target by £500m, up from £2.5bn, in the face of soaring inflation and rising energy bills.

The former state monopoly reported revenues in the first half of the year of £10.4bn, up 1pc compared to the same period last year.

Up to 30,000 BT engineers and 10,000 call centre workers, including 999 call handlers, walked out during October in a dispute over wages with the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

The union has accused BT of implementing a real-term pay cut in its pay offering. BT has offered a flat £1,500 pay increase, which it says equates to a pay rise of between 3.8pc and 8pc depending on pay grade. The offer has led to the first company-wide industrial action against BT in 35 years.

The FTSE 100 company’s results come as customers brace for a jump in their broadband bills next year due to soaring inflation.

BT pegs its broadband price rises to inflation via the Consumer Price Index, plus 3.9pc. Inflation is expected to average 9pc in 2022, but it could rise as high as 18pc in January, when BT sets its annual bill increase.

Mr Jansen insisted the price increase baked into consumers bills would remain in place, arguing that its broadband product offered “unparalleled” value for money.

BT announced it would introduce a new social tariff for its EE mobile network, offering cheaper bills to the poorest customers.

The company said it had already delivered £1.7bn in cost savings as it planned to increase its efficiency programme by £500m amid a drive to connect 25 million homes to ultra fast full fibre broadband.

Mr Jansen said the savings would be achieved by gradually reducing duplication of jobs through natural attrition and technology. He said there would be no wide-spread redundancies, but would be demanding staff find more efficiencies and “treat [company] money like it is their own”.

BT reported a pre-tax profit of £800m over the half-year period, down 18pc. It said it would pay out a planned 2.31 pence per share dividend.

The CWU was contacted for comment. Shares in BT fell 7pc on Thursday morning.