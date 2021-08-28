BSTC PRE DElEd Admit Card 2021 Released: Steps to Download

Candidates appearing for BSTC PRE DElEd 2021 can now download their admit cards. The BSTC admit card 2021 is available at the official website predeled.com. As per the notification issued by the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, the exam is scheduled to be held offline on August 31. The department is conducting exams for the General and Sanskrit programme in D.El.Ed. The examination centres will have to follow the Covid-19 precaution protocols and guidelines issued by the government.

The PRED.El.Ed is a two-year diploma course in elementary education provided by the Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan. The MCQ format exam will have 200 questions. The correct answer will carry a weightage of 3 marks each with no negative marking for the wrong answer. The state-level exam is taken to allocate seats in 350 colleges across the state. The distribution and the allocation of the seats to the candidates depend upon the marks scored by them.

How To Download the BSTC Admit Card 2021?

Candidates have to download the admit card by using the login credentials provided at the time of filling form. They have to visit the website and get their admit card forBSTC 2021. The steps to download the admit card are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website predeled.com

Step 2: Tap on the link of the Rajasthan BSTC 2021 admit card

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the login box appearing on your screen

Step 4: Click on the download button to get your admit card

If any details in the admit card of the candidate is incorrect, they can contact the officials at office of The Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. Exam, 2021 & Registrar, Departmental (Edn.) Exams. Rajasthan, Bikaner. Directorate of Education Campus, Lalgargh, Bikaner-334001 or email at predeled@gmail.com

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here