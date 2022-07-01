When is BST Hyde Park and what is the full line up? Dates, tickets and more

BST Hyde Park is upon us, and this year, it’s back with a bang with none other than the Rolling Stones, Elton John, Adele, and more superstars taking to the stage over the coming weeks.

Now, the entire line-up has been confirmed, with an array of blockbuster shows coming up.

From classic rock, to funk and soul, as well as pop, there’s honestly something for everyone’s tastes, with tickets still available.

But, with the entire headliners set, here’s everything you need to know, from when the festival is, to the full line up, and how to get tickets.

When is BST Hyde Park?

BST Hyde Park festival runs from 24 June - 10 July, 2022.

Now running across three weekends, the festival aims to be a “10 day event like no other”.

The first BST Hyde Park show kicked off on June 24, at 2pm, with more gigs on the 25th and 26th. The festival then returned the following Friday, July 1, July 2nd, and July 3rd. Finally, there are another trio of gigs on July 8th, 9th and 10th.

What is the full lineup for BST Hyde Park?

Some of the biggest names in the music industry will take to the stage at the festival over the three weekends.

Elton John

As part of his final Farewell Tour, Rocketman Elton John will be taking to the main stage on Friday 24 June.

The Rolling Stones

Veteran British rock band The Rolling Stones will be performing on Saturday 25 June and Sunday 3 July.

Adele

Defining ballad singer of her generation Adele is expected to perform some of her best-loved hits, from Rolling in the Deep, to Someone Like You, when she takes to the stage on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July.

Eagles

American rock band Eagles are already in the UK for headline gigs, and they will be appearing at BST festival on Sunday 26 June.

Pearl Jam

Another classic rock band, Pearl Jam, will be stopping off in the UK in the middle of their European tour to perform at the festival on Friday 8 July and Saturday 9 July.

Who else is performing at BST Hyde Park?

Multiple performers are performing at BST Hyde Park this year across a number of stages.

Here are the confirmed acts and the dates and stages they are playing.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Sunday 26 June, Main stage

Little Big Town: Sunday 26 June, Main stage

Pixies: Friday 8 July, Main stage

Cat Power: Friday 8 July, Main stage

White Reaper: Friday 8 July, Main stage

Dream Nails: Friday 8 July, Main stage

La Luz: Friday 8 July 8 and Saturday 9 July, Unknown stage

Sick Joy: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

Simon Townshend: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

The Glorious Sons: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

The Murder Capital: Friday 8 July, Unknown stage

Stereophonics: Saturday 9 July, Main stage

Imelda May: Saturday 9 July, Unknown stage

The Last Internationale: Saturday 9 July, Unknown stage

Duran Duran: Sunday 10 July, Main stage

Nile Rodgers and CHIC: Sunday 10 July, Main stage

Grace Jones: Sunday 10 July, Main stage

How can I get tickets for BST Hyde Park?

There are a few tickets remaining to BST Hyde Park, but if you want them you’ll have to be quick.

Tickets are selling out fast, with some of the main performances already gone.

Last-minute tickets which are available can be bought on the BST festival official website or Ticketmaster .

What are the road closures around BST Hyde Park?

There is no official drop-off or pick-up location for the BST Hyde Park festival due to congestion, so it’s best to plan a location away from the event side.

Park Lane might be closed for a short time at the end of the major ticketed event.