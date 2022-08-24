BSO jail deputy locked up after smuggling drugs for inmate, authorities say

A Broward jail deputy found herself behind bars on Wednesday after an investigation revealed she had been smuggling drugs into the maximum security facility, authorities say.

Victoria Campos-Marquetti faces charges of possession of oxycodone with intent to sell, unlawful compensation and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. The 21-year-old is currently suspended without pay and in jail on a $17,500 bond.

Campos-Marquetti, a detention deputy at the Broward Main Jail, was possibly having a relationship with an inmate and smuggling drugs to them upon request, a confidential informant told the Broward Sheriff’s Office in August.

She has worked with the BSO since January 2021.

An investigation revealed that she was bringing oxycodone into the jail in exchange for $500, BSO said.

Oxycodone, which is also known as Tylox, Percodan and OxyContin, is used for moderate to severe pain and often abused for its “euphoric effects.”

The probe came to a head when a confidential informant told investigators Monday that Campos-Marquetti agreed to meet with the informants “brother” — an undercover BSO detective — to pick up 50 oxycodone pills.

She was sent $250 through CashApp and after her shift went to meet with the undercover detective for the rest of the cash and pills.

Early that morning after Campos-Marquetti got the goods, she was taken into custody and investigators found a loaded Glock on her.

“I commend the work of our investigators to root out this illegal activity that was occurring in the jail. The deputy’s corrupt actions will not hinder the progress and outstanding work of the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office who serve Broward County with integrity,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.