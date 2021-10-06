BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plan: 5 GB Internet Everyday

BSNL's New data plan offering 5 GB data and Unlimited calling has seriously upped its game in the telecommunication industry.

It's new Rs 599 plan has a validity of 84 days and has exciting offers like 5 GB data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling on any network. Along with this, users will gain Free Callertune and Zing app subscription as part of the plan.

Vodafone's 599 plan

Vodafone has a similar plan of 84 days. However, only 1.5 GB data is provided to users along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

While Vodafone does offer Weekend data rollover, free night data and free access to Vi movies and TV, the daily data limit is very low as compared to a 599 plan by Jio or Airtel.

Airtel's 599 plan

Airtel has a plan priced at Rs 598 for 84 days. However, it offers only 1.5 GB data as well along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

However, Airtel has a whole range of free benefits for its users - Mobile edition free trial at Amazon prime, Free Hellotunes, Wynck Music free, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Access to Apollo 24|7 Circle & Free online courses with Upskill (Shaw academy).

Jio's 599 plan

Jio also has a plan for 84 days priced at Rs 599. However it offers 2 GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also gain free subscription to Jio Apps if they wish to buy this plan.

Hence, it is clear that BSNL's 599 plan has surely taken the market by a storm. It has significantly put down its contenders especially Reliance Jio who is considered a leader for providing more data at nominal rates.

