BSN’s Red Date Behind Shenzhen-Singapore Trade Blockchain Project

Eliza Gkritsi
·5 min read

Singapore and China’s Silicon Valley, the city of Shenzhen, are building what is likely the world’s first blockchain-based network for a cross-border trade data exchange between two major economies.

Red Date Technology, the architect of China’s internet of blockchains, is working with the Shenzhen Municipal Government and Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to build the blockchain-based Transnational Trade Network (BTTN), Red Date CEO Yifan He told CoinDesk.

Using the BTTN, companies will be able to transfer trade data between countries and firms, while adhering to local data privacy and security laws, according to a white paper shared with CoinDesk.

The project is another example of how Chinese companies, with Red Date in the lead, are working to make their closed technology information system interoperable with the rest of the world’s open protocols.

Much like with the Blockchain Services Network (BSN), Red Date envisions the BTTN as a fundamental piece of the future global blockchain architecture. The BTTN could expand into “a multilateral network” that will “comply with data laws in any jurisdiction and support information security in any cross-border trade scenario,” the white paper said.

The data cooperation project comes as China implements draconian data security and privacy laws. The Data Security Law, which came into force in September, has reportedly hampered the ability of Chinese companies to share data with overseas partners and customers.

Based in Beijing, Red Date has been branching out after the BSN, a platform where developers can build and deploy blockchain decentralized applications, caught headlines around the world.

The BSN has the backing of two state-owned telecoms, China Mobile and China Unicom; payments provider China UnionPay; and the State Information Center, a think tank under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning agency.

How does it work?

The current systems companies use to share data during cross-border trade are disjointed. In the CoinDesk interview, He brought up the example of bills of lading (BoL). Every country or even port has its own system for keeping track of BoLs, and so a cargo ship traveling across borders will need to connect to multiple application programming interfaces (APIs) to submit the documents.

Read More: Meet Red Date, the Little-Known Tech Firm Behind China’s Big Blockchain Vision

The BTTN wants to solve that problem by connecting trade partners on a private network of “data highways,” so that they only have to connect to the network, He said.

The BTTN is made up of data centers that can be set up by installing the BTTN software on a cloud server. These are connected via blockchain-based data highways, called business chains.

Data center operators are responsible for network membership, security and compliance. That is different from the BSN where the consortium of companies pitching into its development, the Development Alliance, manages the data centers, He explained.

Firms can exchange data across jurisdictions by plugging into the data centers and then using the business chains. The chains can be built on different blockchains, both permissioned and permissionless, such as Ethereum, Hyperledger Fabric and Quorum.

The network offers system-level services as secure document transfer via IMDA-developed blockchain tool TradeTrust, decentralized identity verification and decentralized data storage to support the data exchange.

The China dimension

Just like with the BSN, Chinese companies won't have access to permissionless chains, which allow anyone to join, to comply with Chinese regulations. Using the BSN’s interoperability technology, the BTTN will allow for permissioned and permissionless chains to interact.

Chinese data centers, like the one in Shenzhen, will host “a corresponding permissioned system-level chain for each public chain,” the white paper said. One such chain is dubbed the “Ethereum Access Chain.” With that, Chinese firms will be able to pay for gas in fiat currencies, while a permissioned chain records data to comply with Chinese law, the paper said.

These built-in cross-chain capabilities ensure that regardless of how or where individual businesses build their networks on the BTTN, they can continue to transact with others globally in compliance with local regulations.

One of the key goals of the proof-of-concept stage is compliance with the Data Security Law, He said. At present, authorities have “no idea how to control” Chinese IT systems that connect with global systems for trade, the CEO said.

The BTTN data centers can work as gateways through which data passes to go overseas, making it possible for the government to easily assess whether a firm is compliant with Chinese data regulations. “Without this type of highway, everybody can connect to wherever they want to connect to. There is no way to even manage that,” He said.

Given these monitoring capabilities, He expects provincial branches of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s highest internet regulation body, to set up BTTN data centers.

Red Date is talking with three different provincial CAC branches, including those in Chongqing and Hainan, He said.

Next steps

The infrastructure is based on the existing BSN architecture, and Red Date has already started charging data center operators, He told CoinDesk.

The transaction goes through China Mobile, and the BTTN technology is sold as a China Mobile product that uses Red Date technology, He said. This makes it easier to work with government clients in China, he said.

In its initial phase, Southern Electronic Ports, a branch of China’s electronic port system, will set up a data center in Shenzhen and BlockAsset Management will set one up in Singapore, which will integrate with the IMDA-operated TradeTrust system.

The China Center for Urban Development, a branch of the NDRC, Tencent’s licensed neobank WeBank, logistics supplier LinkLogis, and GovTech Singapore are also participating in the project.

Read more: China’s BSN Builder Is Registering a Nonprofit in Singapore to Manage International Arm


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Wild score 4 in 3rd, twice in 4 seconds, to rout Ducks 7-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello scored four seconds apart early in a four-goal third period and the Minnesota Wild routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-3 on Friday night. Zuccarello finished with two goals and an assist, Boldy and Ryan Hartman had one of each, and Kirill Kaprizov added two assists in his return. Kaapo Kahkonen made 39 saves for the rested Wild, who won their 10th straight against the Ducks — the longest win streak against one opponent in team history. Boldy scored on

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Lindell Wigginton becomes 1st Canadian CEBLer to sign NBA contract

    Canada's Lindell Wigginton signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, making him the first former Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) player to ink a full-season NBA deal. He also becomes the first Canadian to graduate from the CEBL to NBA. Four players had previously signed 10-day contracts this season, including three-time CEBL MVP Xavier Moon. But Wigginton, of Dartmouth, N.S., is slated to be with the reigning NBA champions for the remainder of the season. "This is i

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell