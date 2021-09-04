BSF rescues 95 cattle heads from border districts of West Bengal, Assam

BSF with rescued cattle

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rescued 95 cattle heads on Saturday from the border of Coochbehar district of West Bengal and districts of Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar of Assam.

"On 03/04 Sep 2021, the vigilant troops under the aegis of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr rescued 95 cattle heads from the border area of dist. Coochbehar (WB) and dist.Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar of (Assam)," BSF informed in a tweet.

(ANI)