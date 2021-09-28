BSF recovers arms, narcotics, fake Indian currency notes in J-K's Akhnoor

Representative image

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered a huge cache of 'Made in Pakistan' and 'Made in China' arms along with narcotics and fake Indian currency notes from the International border in Akhnoor area of Jammu region.

Earlier on Monday, in a search operation, BSF had recovered arms, ammunition, narcotics and fake currency from Akhnoor.

BSF had also received four pistols, 100 round bullets, a packet containing narcotics (likely Heroin) weighing about one kilogram along with FICN worth Rs 2,75,000 were also found inside it. (ANI)