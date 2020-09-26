BSF Officer Dies on Duty in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar City, Police Register FIR

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer collapsed and later succumbed while on duty in the high security Raj Bhawan area of Srinagar city.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Police sources said Hayat Singh, assistant sub-inspector belonging to 163 BSF battalion, collapsed while on patrolling duty in the Raj Bhawan area of Srinagar city.

"He was shifted to the unit headquarter hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

"An FIR has been registered in the incident, proceedings under CrPc have been started", sources said.