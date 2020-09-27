BSF Foils Infiltration Bid Along Border in Kashmir’s Samba Sector

A major infiltration bid was foiled on Sunday, 27 September, by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF sources said movement of a group of five terrorists was noticed on the Pakistani side of the international border in Samba by alert troopers during last night.

“During the night, the group of five heavily armed terrorists tried to enter into the Indian territory, but they were engaged by alert BSF troops immediately after they came close taking advantage of Sarkanda growth. They started firing at the BSF troops the moment they were challenged while the post of Pakistan rangers also gave covering fires to the intruders. Faced with coordinated effective firing from BSF troopers the terrorists fled,” BSF sources said.

The BSF said with this it has foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed terrorists from Pakistan side well supported by Pakistan Rangers.

This is second attempt of infiltration through the Samba sector by the terrorist group after 14-15 foiled attempts in September.

