BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Class 10 exam dummy admit card released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released BSEB Class 10 dummy admit card 2021 on its website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students appearing for the exam can download their dummy hall ticket by 5 November, 2020, entering their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

According to a report by Careers 360, principals of the schools affiliated to BSEB will have to key in their user ID and password to access Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2021. They will be required to verify the details mentioned in the hall tickets from students.

The admit card will mention candidate's name, parents' name, subjects and code, school's name. Students will have to check the spellings and details and apply for correction if there is any discrepancy, or error.

For changes and rectification, students will have to contact their respective school and provide the correct details.

According to a report by NDTV, Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2021 will be conducted between 17 and 24 February. The admit card will be released in the second week of January 2021.

Students appearing for the examination will get an additional 15 minutes 'cool-off' time to read the questions. The exam schedule was released by BSEB in October.

Step to download BSEB Class 10 board exam 2021 dummy admit card:

Step 1: Log on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Opt to link that mentions, Class 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your school code, registration number, date of birth.

Step 4: Tap on the Search button.

Step 5: The BSEB Class 10 Bihar Board admit card 2021 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and take a print of the dummy admit card.

Here's the direct link to check and download BSEB Class 10 board exam 2021 dummy admit card:

The board last week had released BSEB Class 12 board exam 2021 dummy admit card on its websit: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

