BSB star Ray gets Suzuki MotoGP outing at Sepang

Ray, 21, will get to ride a Suzuki GSX-RR for a handful of laps on the final day of the three-day Sepang shakedown on Sunday, alongside the Hamamatsu marque's regular test rider Sylvain Guintoli.

The chance to sample grand prix machinery comes off the back of a strong season in BSB for Ray, who finished sixth in the points and scored back-to-back wins at the start of the year for the Hawk Suzuki squad.

He also contested the Donington Park World Superbike round as a wildcard, finishing both races in the points (pictured below), and joined the Japanese Yoshimura Suzuki team for both the Suzuka 8 Hours and the final race of the All-Japan Superbike series at the same track at the end of the year.

Ray will continue to race in BSB this year with Hawk, despite having been linked to a Moto2 switch in mid-2018.

Last year, Suzuki gave MotoAmerica champion Toni Elias, Australian Superbike title winner Josh Waters and Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop outings on MotoGP machinery at Sepang.

