Brystin Denguessi Kwin responds: Fayette County Clerk needs new leadership.

Our democracy is in trouble when we are content with elected officials who treat a public office like a family business. In fairness, the newspaper’s endorsement highlighted the systemic problems under the current clerk and identified unresolved issues affecting public services. It is clear a leadership change is needed after 40 years, and I represent that new leadership.

Our local economy—including both business owners and citizens—will benefit when the Clerk’s Office provides reliable, cost-effective, and convenient services. That includes modernizing operations and expanding access. Every major city and county offer extensive online services, and Fayette County is a decade behind.

Many Kentucky clerks have instituted safeguards to alert homeowners about possible fraudulent title transactions, and other programs to keep constituents informed. Yet, our clerk terminated Fayette County’s membership with the Kentucky County Clerk’s Association—the only clerk in the Commonwealth without access to important resources and relationships.

While the newspaper pointed to “experience” as their deciding factor in my race, their endorsement of my opponent only reiterated the reasons why I am running. Fayette County has waited a long time for results under the current leadership. I believe voters understand the distinction between longevity and results. Every public official must earn the right to serve and then, when elected, produce positive outcomes which improve people’s lives.

Forty years is a long time. We need solutions now. I represent the type of experience—and change—Fayette County needs in the Clerk’s Office.

Brystin Denguessi Kwin is a candidate for Fayette County Clerk.