Bryson Gray’s Anti-Biden Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Knocks Adele Off the Top of iTunes Chart

“Let’s Go Brandon,” a rap song containing audio from President Joe Biden, and featuring lyrics like “pandemic ain’t real,” took the top slot on the iTunes Store song chart from Adele’s comeback single “Easy on Me.”

Gray’s song’s title draws inspiration from the “F–k Joe Biden” chant at the NASCAR race won by Brandon Brown earlier this month, which aired on NBC. An NBC reporter at the event said she heard “Let’s go Brandon,” after Brown’s victory, though it was later pointed out the audience actually chanted “F— Joe Biden.”

Gray’s single has held the top spot since Sunday.

In his lyrics, Gray expresses anti-vax sentiments (“Biden said the jab stop the spread, it was lies), and suggests the pandemic is a hoax (“pandemic ain’t real”).

Other lyrics in the track specifically target President Biden.

“Media lyin’, ignore all the cryin’/They buildin’ back better, but only the Taliban/Pilots on strike, but to Joe, it’s irrelevant/Open the border, lose all the order,” Gray raps. “Divide us up so they know that we never win/But we united, we here in the stadiums/Everyone chantin’ it, CNN slanderin’/Biden collapsin’ and Democrats stealin’ it.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Gray thanked cancel culture for working in his favor to bump the song to the top of the chart.

“Cancel culture doesn’t work anymore,” he said. “It only works on people who are scared … all it does is help me out.”

Adele, however, still sits in the No. 1 slot on the Top 100 chart (streaming) on Apple Music.