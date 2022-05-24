Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Charles Schwab Challenge, again citing wrist injury

Bryson DeChambeau still isn’t ready to play again.

DeChambeau officially withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Tuesday morning due to a lingering wrist injury.

“I’m definitely getting close but don’t have the endurance for four full days yet,” DeChambeau texted Golfweek. “Getting there. Taking a bit of time to make sure it’s fully healed."

DeChambeau will instead be replaced in the field in Fort Worth, Texas, by John Huh.

DeChambeau hasn’t played since the Masters in April, where he missed the cut after posting his highest score in a major championship. He then underwent surgery on his wrist days later, and hasn’t been back since.

He did try to play at the PGA Championship last week, but withdrew while citing his wrist injury once again.

The 28-year-old has won eight times on tour, most recently at last year’s rescheduled U.S. Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He’s missed three cuts in five starts this season, and has fallen to No. 25 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

It’s unclear when DeChambeau will try to make his return, though he’s sure to be targeting the U.S. Open next month. He could try to play at either the Memorial Tournament or the RBC Canadian Open ahead of the third major of the season, but his wrist is clearly still a big issue. Taking three weeks to get completely healthy may be a smarter move.