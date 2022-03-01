Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with lingering wrist injury

Bryson DeChambeau won’t be on the course this week after all.

DeChambeau reversed course on Monday and withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a hand injury, he announced on Twitter. The defending champion had planned to return this week at Bay Hill after the hand and hip injury he sustained in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

"Man, it's a tough decision right now,” he said on Twitter. “I have a lot of work to do to get everything back into order for this week, and I just feel that it's too short of time for me to get back playing at 100% capacity.

"Right now, I'm at like 90%. I just don't want to go out there and hurt myself even more and not be 100% ready for the rest of the season. I don't want to come back early and then have to take more time off. It’s a hard decision I have to make right now, but I’m going to have to unfortunately not play this week.”

DeChambeau still recovering, Players now in doubt

DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International earlier this month due to a left hand and hip injury, something he said happened after he fell before the event.

He hasn’t played since, and has played in just two Tour events so far this season. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last month, his first event back after withdrawing from the Sony Open with a wrist injury .

The eight-time Tour winner also reaffirmed his support for the PGA Tour after he was repeatedly linked to the Saudi-backed golf venture.

DeChambeau, 28, hasn’t won since last year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and is currently ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Though he said he’s nearly recovered, it’s unclear whether DeChambeau will be able to compete next week at the Players Championship.

"As of right now, I just can't risk it going out there and have it re-aggravate," he said. "This has been one of the hardest moments in my life … because I'm not able to do much. Although I can hit some golf balls, it's not comfortable. It’s not fully comfortable. It's been frustrating."