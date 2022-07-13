R&A chief blasts Saudi breakaway series: 'Entirely driven by money'

James Corrigan
·7 min read
R&amp;A chief blasts Saudi breakaway series: 'Entirely driven by money' - PA
Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, rounded on the Saudi rebel circuit on the eve of the 150th Open Championship, lambasting the LIV Golf Series as “not in the best long-term interests of golf” and branding the enterprise as “entirely driven by money”.

If there was any doubt about whose side the St Andrews governing body was on in the game’s ever more controversial civil war, then Slumbers emphatically nailed his colours to the mast of the traditional Tours.

At the start of the week, he revealed that Greg Norman, the LIV chief executive, had been told he was not welcome at the British major - despite the Australian being a two-time Claret Jug winner - and in his annual State of the Game address here in the Old Course media centre, Slumbers declared his opposition to the breakaway league and to the players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau who have been paid in excess of £100 million up front to join.

"Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that’s offered to them,” he said. "I have absolutely no problem with that at all. But there is no such thing as a free lunch.

"I believe the model that we’ve seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge [venues for the first two LIV events] is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money. We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.

"I would also like to say that, in my opinion, the continued commentary that this is about 'growing the game' is just not credible and, if anything, is harming the perception of our sport, which we are working so hard to improve.

"We believe the game needs to focus on increasing participation, achieving greater diversity and making sure that golf is truly open to all rather than this narrow debate involving a small numbers of players."

'Players have to earn their place in The Open'

Slumbers was keen to point out that the R&A would not issue outright Open bans for LIV golfers, but indicated that it will consider making it harder for the defectors to play in future championships.

"We will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open," he said. "And whilst we do that every year, we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our committee deems appropriate. Players have to earn their place in The Open and that is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal."

It is understood that one option on the table could be the necessity for LIV members to go through Final Qualifying - the 36-hole shootout held a fortnight before the major in which almost 300 players chase sometimes as few as 12 places - and this could even include past champions such as Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen, the South African who Telegraph Sport has learned received more than £50m to sign up.

Slumbers is on the board of the Official Golf World Rankings board, which had a meeting on Tuesday here concerning LIV’s application for its events to be made eligible to earn ranking points.

He would not be drawn on the details of the discussions or the likelihood or not of LIV’s bid being successful or even if he felt compromised in his role after his criticisms of the invitational series. But an insider pointed out that it took the Korean Tour three years to earn such recognition and it satisfied all the main criteria, while LIV with its 54-hole format falls short on a number of requirements.

Phil Mickelson is one of the LIV golfers playing at the Open - GETTY IMAGES
Due to the LIV players being hit with indefinite bans from the PGA Tour, they will find it difficult to maintain their current rankings and not to slip out of the all-important top 50, which is one of the principal routes into the majors.

"I firmly believe that the existing golf eco-system has successfully provided stable pathways for golfers to enter the sport and develop and realise their full potential," Slumbers told a packed press conference before claiming that LIV "could" put that eco-system in peril.

Slumbers was bullish about his decision to exclude Norman from both the four-hole Celebration of Champions exhibition on Monday and the Champions’ Dinner on Tuesday in the R&A clubhouse. He expanded on his belief that Norman would have attempted to draw attention away from this milestone Open, although LIV sources insist he was not due to attend anyway.

"This is a very important week for golf," he said. "This is the oldest championship. It is the original championship. We are absolutely determined to ensure that this goes down in history as being about The 150th Open.

"We decided, based on noise that I was receiving from multiple sources, that that was going to be unlikely [if Norman attended] and so we decided that we didn't want the distraction. We wanted to ensure that the conversation was all about this week, playing golf, balls in the air tomorrow and the 'Champion Golfer of the Year' on Sunday.

"Greg hasn't been here since 2010. He didn't come in 2015. In fact, it's many years since he's even been to The Open. So there would have been another reason for that [this year]. It was very clear [we needed to] protect the integrity of this week."

Slumbers’ broadside came a day after Tiger Woods’ similarly withering attack on LIV. Woods and Rory McIlroy, another vocal opponent of the Saudi-backed venture, have been granted honorary memberships of the R&A, along with 1999 champion Paul Lawrie, the Aberdonian who will tee off the tournament on Thursday morning.

DeChambeau to play on with Bridgestone balls – despite axe over Saudi defection

By Tom Morgan

Bryson DeChambeau to play on with Bridgestone balls - despite axe over Saudi defection - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
Bryson DeChambeau plays on with his Bridgestone ball at the Open Championship despite losing the manufacturer as a key sponsor after he joined the Saudi-backed rebel league.

The world's largest tyre and rubber producer is among a host of brands cutting ties with big names who left the PGA Tour behind in recent months to sign up for the breakaway LIV series.

However, big-hitting DeChambeau is believed to have a preference for the ball and is expected to use it for the foreseeable future, despite the company announcing "Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership".

"The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments," the company said in a statement.

DeChambeau signed with Bridgestone when he first turned professional back in 2016, before penning an extension in 2020, when he took on development of future Bridgestone Tour B golf balls.

The American had previously said he had "a much deeper role in mind with Bridgestone" to "develop golf-ball technology for the future of the game while pushing the limits of golf ball designs to benefit the full spectrum of players".

Bridgestone still has deals with Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Jason Day, Lexi Thompson and Matt Kuchar, but the 150th Open at St Andrews has already been dominated by the row around LIV.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods questioned the rebels' loyalty, ridiculing the format of the breakaway circuit and raising the possibility that they might be barred from future majors.

Woods turned down more than £500 million to enrol with LIV, which has attracted his Ryder Cup team-mates such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau, all lured by signing-on fees of more than £100 million.

