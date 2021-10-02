Bryson Dechambeau makes final 8, falls short of title at long drive world championships

Bryson DeChambeau may be one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, but his run and the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships didn’t go far enough on Friday night.

DeChambeau, after making it into the final eight, was eliminated from the competition on Friday in Mesquite, Nevada.

Last week: Helps U.S. Team win the Ryder Cup

This week: Top 8 at Long Drive World Championships



An impressive showing from @B_DeChambeau. pic.twitter.com/VuDy9OA3WO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 2, 2021

DeChambeau fell only six yards shy of making it into the final four on Friday night, too.

The eight-time Tour winner snuck into the final eight, though he pulled out a 394-yard drive on his final attempt to take the final spot in the quarterfinals. He had a drive during the round of 16 that reached 406-yards — he hit nine drives more than 400 yards, with the longest hitting 412 — and traveled a wild 219 mph.

“I was super excited to get to the final eight. I never expected that in my first competition,” DeChambeau said, via the PGA Tour . “I think I have shown the world that I can perform at these high speeds and still go play golf on the PGA Tour.

“It’s crazy. 220 is the next barrier. I am going to give myself a little bit of a break, I need to rest the body because I am shot beyond belief, but it was the best speed training session I could have ever had and competing against these guys was the best motivation I could have had. I am going to improve my strength and my body. I am nowhere near as big as these guys, and I’ve got to get up there.”

DeChambeau has led the Tour in driving distance the past two seasons, and averaged 323.7 yards off the tee in 2021. He was second in ball speed, too, behind Cameron Champ by only 0.22 mph.

Though he fell short of eventual winner Kyle Berkshire, DeChambeau was thrilled with his showing at the unique event.

“Getting to 219 ball speed out here was a dream come true. I never thought I’d get to that speed – I broke the barrier by three miles an hour faster than I’d ever gone in my entire life,” DeChambeau said, via the Tour .