Bryson DeChambeau had to move to the back of the Harbour Town range so he didn't hit it over the net, is drunk with power

After Bryson DeChambeau nearly won the Charles Schwab Challenge by treating it like a World Long Drive event, the response was about as typical as it gets. “That swing is not sustainable” and “he’s going to get injured” and “I’m already tired of all the Bryson love” were among the takes from the Bryson haters, of which there are many.

Now, some of those takes could very well prove to be right. But for now, maybe we should just enjoy Bryson hulk-smashing his way around these courses and have a little fun for once. This week he’ll take on Harbour Town, a course that wouldn’t be described as a bomber’s paradise. You have to be able to shape shots, lay back on certain holes and position yourself in certain parts of the fairway for a good angle into the green on the Pete Dye design.

The same could be said of Colonial, though, and DeChambeau cut every corner and had wedges into greens all last week. Judging by this video of DeChambeau at the Harbour Town range, he may be sticking to that plan in Hilton Head:

What’s so unique about this video? Well, according to Jonathan Yarwood, one of the top teachers in South Carolina according to Golf Digest, DeChambeau had to move to the back of the range so he didn’t hit it over the net. As Yarwood states, these heat-seeking missiles may have ended up in someone’s kitchen if DeChambeau was hitting from where everyone else was. The man is absolutely drunk with power.

On Thursday and Friday, DeChambeau will play alongside Webb Simpson and Davis Love III, who average 302.1 and 282.7 yards off the tee, respectively. Bryson might have a football field between the both of them if he's flying it 360.

