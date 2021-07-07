Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers win The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers won the fourth edition of The Match on Tuesday night in Mondaya. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

The fourth edition of The Match belongs to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

DeChambeau and the Green Bay Packers quarterback flew ahead on the back nine on Tuesday night at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, to claim the charity match play event over Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady 4 and 3.

Rodgers ended the event on the 16th hole with a clutch birdie putt, one of several he made throughout the day.

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers take down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady to win #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/5TlJZ3X09f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Mickelson now boasts a 2-2 record in The Match, which started as a head-to-head bout between him and Tiger Woods. Brady has now lost twice, both alongside Mickelson.

In total, the foursome raised $2.6 million for various charities throughout the day.

Barack Obama joins just in time to watch Tom Brady drive green

Former President Barack Obama called into The Match just in time for the third hole of the day, and witnessed an incredible shot off the tee from Brady.

Brady, on a short par-4, hit a nearly 400-yard drive and put himself within about 10 feet from the cup to set up an eagle putt for Mickelson.

392 yards to 10 feet.@TomBrady has the deep ball working. pic.twitter.com/cybfMkeAau — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2021

DeChambeau also drove the green, and actually did so with a 3-wood instead of a driver.

Mickelson ended up missing the eagle putt, but Rodgers missed their eagle putt past the hole — setting up a comeback putt that DeChambeau couldn’t sink either. That gave Brady and Mickelson the win, which evened the match back up.

Before Obama left the broadcast, Larry Fitzgerald tried to get him to commit to play in a future edition of The Match.

The former president, though, seemed hesitant — mainly due to the jokes that would be made at his expense on social media.

“If Chuck does it one more time…maybe I’ll have a little more gumption to get out there and try myself”



Barack Obama says he’ll consider playing in #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/gJsQZnVHaN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2021

“If Chuck does it one more time and survives, then maybe I’ll have a little more gumption to get out there and try it myself,” Obama said before signing off.

Rodgers broke out his best Kevin Na impression when he walked in his par putt on the fourth hole. He and DeChambeau fell to Mickelson and Brady on that one, though, giving the duo their first lead of the match.

DeChambeau and Rodgers then got the sixth hole to tie things back up.

Gronk calls in, slams Rodgers

Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski hopped on the phone as the group got to the par-3 seventh hole while he was at his nephew’s baseball game in Florida.

After a bit of banter, Gronk felt the need to actually check in on his quarterback.

“I’m wondering if you’re ready,” he asked Brady. “You missed all of OTAs, you’re out golfing now.”

Brady’s response was perfect.

“I’m studying my competition,” he replied. “I’m 30 yards away from Aaron [Rodgers], who is the leader of the Packers … I think.”

Rodgers, of course, is in the midst of a dispute with the Packers and reportedly wants out of Green Bay.

Gronkowski, who didn’t know that Rodgers was listening to the whole thing, then took his own shot.

“You’re studying the wrong guy,” Gronk said. “Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”

.@TomBrady working two jobs at once during The Match. 📝 pic.twitter.com/8wH2fFKz6Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2021

The TNT crew tried to get Rodgers to address his situation with the Packers on the back nine, but they couldn’t get anything out of him.

Gronk hopped off the phone soon after, and Brady drained a 12-foot putt to put him and Mickelson back on top headed into the eighth. Mickelson and Brady got into trouble on the 777-yard par-5, and ended up conceding. A bear actually showed up near the green, too, but none of the four players seemed to notice or care.

Charles Barkley saw a couple cougars last night pic.twitter.com/6S12wXqpVw — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 7, 2021

“I saw a couple cougars last night,” Barkley chimed in on the broadcast.

They split the ninth hole, too, which sent them to the back nine all even.

Rodgers, DeChambeau take off on back nine

Finally, The Match was broken open.

Rodgers and DeChambeau opened the back nine with three straight birdies to go 3-up, all of which came thanks to Rodgers' putts.

Rodgers has nerves of steel 🥶



He and DeChambeau are 3 up with 6 holes to play.



(@hbomax) pic.twitter.com/2WqVj8EF2j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

They halved the next two holes — including the 14th, which was the one club challenge. Mickelson and Brady did get one back on the 15th after a concession, but by then it was too late. DeChambeau and Rodgers closed things out on the 16th,

Brady missed a long birdie putt on the par-3, which opened the door for yet another Rodgers birdie putt to claim the win.

