Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka to face off in exhibition match

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Bryson DeChambeau of team United States and Brooks Koepka of team United States attend the opening ceremony for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 23, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

They put their differences aside to help USA dominate Europe in last month's Ryder Cup.

Now it appears they can tolerate each other's extended company on the golf course. For 12 holes, at least.

This year's rendition of The Match will feature a one-on-on matchup between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who are apparently on good enough terms to lend their golf games to the high-profile charity match that's approaching its fifth year.

They'll play 12 holes at Wynn Las Vegas that will be televised the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) on TNT, according to a press release on the PGA Tour website. Why 12 holes? Who knows? The random match length wasn't explained. But it should be plenty long enough for Koepka and DeChambeau to continue to riff off their well-publicized rivalry

DeChambeau promoted the event on his Twitter account shortly after it was announced on Tuesday.

Finally what the world has been waiting to see #CapitalOnesTheMatch @TurnerSportsPR pic.twitter.com/ZPXD0NJoI5 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) October 5, 2021

Koepka didn't immediately do the same. But he has previously celebrated the apparent softening of their rivalry, promoting charity gear featuring his and DeChambeau's smiling likenesses from the Ryder Cup.

USA 🏆

Get your #RyderCup celebration merch now with 100% of proceeds benefiting our mission to help children with challenges.



LIVE on https://t.co/aEW4nEwTny pic.twitter.com/ijxdU0pUa1 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) September 27, 2021

This year's The Match returns to its original one-on-one format that featured longtime rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in its initial 2018 offering. Mickelson won $9 million that day as the first rendition was billed as a high-stakes grudge match. The event has since taken a charitable turn and featured pro athletes like Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady paired up with golf pros like Mickelson and DeChambeau in foursomes.

There was no mention of a cash prize in Tuesday's release, which touted the event's charitable leanings. Regardless, it makes sense for DeChambeau and Koepka to make the most of their grudge, especially since it appears to be thawing.