Talking Horses: Springfield Fox aiming to follow in Synchronised's footsteps

Three-and-three-quarter miles on heavy going at Chepstow is as tough a test as any chaser is likely to face, and recent winners of the Welsh National under such demanding conditions have often been experienced veterans – like the 13-year-old Raz De Maree three years ago – who keep galloping when younger rivals have had enough.

They also include the subsequent Gold Cup winner Synchronised, who landed the Welsh National on his fifth start over fences in 2011 and, like Tom George’s Springfield Fox (2.50), warmed up for his run at Chepstow over hurdles.

Springfield Fox has a long way to go to match Sychronised’s career record, but he arrives with an unseat in the National Hunt Chase as the only blemish on his three-race record over fences.

He likes to race up with the pace, another positive in this race, looks sure to be suited by extreme trips and his win in a heavy-ground handicap at Exeter in February was achieved in a very good time, not least for a horse having his second start over fences.

Wetherby 11.55 Jennys Day 12.25 Elysian Flame 1.00 Remastered 1.35 Kings Creek 2.10 First Flow 2.45 The Delray Munky 3.20 Parramount

Chepstow 12.30 Champagne Rhythm 1.05 Esprit Du Large 1.40 Marta Des Mottes 2.15 Storm Arising 2.50 Springfield Fox (nap) 3.25 The Grey Falco 3.55 Supreme Escape

Kempton Park 12.45 Her Indoors 1.20 Shishkin 1.55 Molly Ollys Wishes (nb) 2.30 Rouge Vif 3.05 Darlac 3.40 Torigni

Wolverhampton 1.50 A Go Go 2.25 Warrior Brave 3.00 Three Platoon 3.35 Moonlight In Paris 4.10 Muftakker 4.40 King Of The South 5.10 Rayyan 5.40 Amasova

Chepstow 1.05

Little has gone to plan for Esprit Du Large since his surprise Grade One success at Sandown last season, but there were signs of a revival when he completed at Carlisle last time after falls at Cheltenham and Exeter and his mark is starting to edge down a little too.

Kempton Park 1.20



Gumball had the race at his mercy when falling at Cheltenham last time but did not have an opponent with Shiskin’s talent and potential in the field. Nicky Henderson has won this with Altior, Simonsig and Sprinter Sacre in recent seasons and a ninth win for the trainer in the last 19 runnings will be long odds-on.

Chepstow 1.40



Paul Nicholls does not take the wraps off many new recruits at Grade One level so it is no surprise to see Houx Gris, who cost (euros) 200,000 after a win at Auteuil in October, at the top of the market. Marta Des Mottes, though, has a similar profile, ran to a similar level when winning at La Teste last time and Tom Symonds, his trainer, has his string in excellent form.

Kempton Park 1.55



Molly Ollys Wishes found plenty of improvement to win at Hereford last time and a 6lb rise is unlikely to stop her here, not least as the step up to three miles should see her make further progress.

Chepstow 2.15



Storm Arising idled after jumping the last at Sandown earlier this month and was beaten half a length after looking to have his race won. He still has the strongest form on offer however, and can go one better here.

Kempton Park 2.30

Ten months on from his last appearance, a few days before his 11th birthday and after several false starts, Altior is back and predictably odds-on as he set off towards another tilt at the Champion Chase in March. He has plenty in hand on the official ratings but makes little appeal at cramped odds and the second-season chaser Rouge Vif, who ran well to finish third on his Grade One debut over fences last time, is a more attractive bet at around 8-1.

Kempton 3.05

The form of Colin Tizzard’s string is still a little in-and-out but Darlac (3.05) was a ready winner at Wincanton earlier this month and should be able to follow up here if he is in the same form on Sunday.