Bryony Cleall: England prop leaves Harlequins by 'mutual agreement'

Bryony Cleall (centre) made her England debut in 2019 against Ireland

England prop Bryony Cleall has been released from her contract with Harlequins by mutual agreement.

The 31-year-old joined Quins from fellow London club Wasps in 2022.

Norwich-born Cleall, who scored on a try on her England debut in 2019 against Ireland, made 17 appearances for the west London club.

"The club would like to thank Bryony for her work both on and off the pitch and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Harlequins said.

Cleall's move to Quins came after Wasps were placed into administration, a time she said left her struggling to afford her rent.

The former Bristol and Saracens star had only signed a new contract with Quins in July.