Bryn Jones Is The Non-Executive Director of Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) And Just Spent AU$50k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Non-Executive Director, Bryn Jones, recently bought AU$50k worth of stock, for AU$0.43 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Australian Rare Earths Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Bryn Jones is the biggest insider purchase of Australian Rare Earths shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Australian Rare Earths insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 29% of Australian Rare Earths shares, worth about AU$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Australian Rare Earths Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Australian Rare Earths insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Australian Rare Earths. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Australian Rare Earths you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

