Bryn Forbes to Nuggets, Juan Hernangomez to Spurs in three-way trade

HoopsHype
·2 min read
In this article:
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm 3-way deal between #Nuggets, Spurs and Celtics, which lands Bryn Forbes in Denver, and sends Bol and P.J. to Boston. Juancho Hernangomez to SA.
@Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. – 11:31 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics should have tried a little harder to get Bryn Forbes lol – 11:28 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I love Dozier and hate to see him go but Davon Reed seems to be a similar type player for Denver.
Bryn Forbes can shoot. He will probably be the best shooter on the roster (other than Murray and Porter). – 11:27 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 11:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets reportedly interested in Bryn Forbes
sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep…7:03 AM

More on this storyline

Brian Robb: Celtics acquiring an injured Bol Bol and PJ Dozier is effectively a salary dump for the present. Allows team to cut about $4 million in salary (avoiding tax territory) and maybe get a look at some intriguing young guys once they get healthy. Assume 2nd round pick sent out too. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / January 18, 2022

Juancho Hernangomez was brought to potentially be the primary backup power forward who can play some small-ball center. That role has been locked up by Grant Williams and fellow third-stringer Jabari Parker has played 27 minutes more than Hernangomez. He could become available soon if he isn’t already, especially since the Celtics are $6.3 million above the luxury tax. Salary dumping Hernangomez would get the struggling Celtics completely under the luxury tax. -via HoopsHype / November 11, 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

