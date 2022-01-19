Bryn Forbes to Nuggets, Juan Hernangomez to Spurs in three-way trade

Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Michael Singer @msinger

Can confirm 3-way deal between #Nuggets, Spurs and Celtics, which lands Bryn Forbes in Denver, and sends Bol and P.J. to Boston. Juancho Hernangomez to SA.

@Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. – 11:31 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Celtics should have tried a little harder to get Bryn Forbes lol – 11:28 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I love Dozier and hate to see him go but Davon Reed seems to be a similar type player for Denver.

Bryn Forbes can shoot. He will probably be the best shooter on the roster (other than Murray and Porter). – 11:27 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nuggets reportedly interested in Bryn Forbes

sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep… – 7:03 AM

Brian Robb: Celtics acquiring an injured Bol Bol and PJ Dozier is effectively a salary dump for the present. Allows team to cut about $4 million in salary (avoiding tax territory) and maybe get a look at some intriguing young guys once they get healthy. Assume 2nd round pick sent out too. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / January 18, 2022

Juancho Hernangomez was brought to potentially be the primary backup power forward who can play some small-ball center. That role has been locked up by Grant Williams and fellow third-stringer Jabari Parker has played 27 minutes more than Hernangomez. He could become available soon if he isn’t already, especially since the Celtics are $6.3 million above the luxury tax. Salary dumping Hernangomez would get the struggling Celtics completely under the luxury tax. -via HoopsHype / November 11, 2021