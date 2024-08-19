Bryn Bradley must become ‘different animal’ for Harlequins to ignite any Anglo-Welsh tug-of-war

Bryn Bradley is an imposing centre - Getty Images/Peter Nicholls

On the eve of the last Six Nations, Steve Borthwick addressed the inside centre situation in England. Rather deliberately, he suggested that local products around the Premiership were being obstructed by imports, with Harlequins among the clubs implicated. André Esterhuizen has certainly cast a long shadow.

Supreme in several aspects, from ball-carrying to breakdown turnovers, the South African has been among the best Premiership signings in history. Having returned to the Sharks at the end of last season, though, Esterhuizen must be replaced. It is a daunting task for Harlequins, but they possess intriguing options.

Lennox Anyanwu, name-checked by Borthwick in January, is one potential successor. Luke Northmore, fresh from touring Japan and New Zealand with England this summer, could take up the mantle. Another candidate is Bryn Bradley. And, after studying his senior colleague over recent years, the Wales Under-20 international wants to put the theory onto the pitch.

“André’s reputation is that he’s just a massive bloke who can carry,” explains Bradley. “But I probably learned from his skills the most. In skills sessions, his handling and passing were right up there.

Andre Esterhuizen has had a huge impact at Harlequins - Getty Images/David Rogers

“You can pick up the detail in his carrying by watching him in training and in games. It was unreal. I think he’s one of the best 12s in the world… he and Damian de Allende are probably the two best, at the same country.

“He’s quite quiet and not a massive talker, so it was more watching him go about things, building himself up through the week so that on Saturday he is a different animal.”

‘There’s no point trying to do what André does’

The nuances in Esterhuizen’s game include deft footwork in heavy traffic, in order to pierce the “seam” of a defence, and transferring the ball from one arm to another so as to unleash hand-offs. Bradley, who turned 21 in April, has decided to specialise as an inside centre rather than worry about versatility that could make it “easier to get into the team”.

“I thought I might as well stick to my super-strengths,” he said. “That’s physicality, but I pride myself on the double-whammy, which is ball-playing as well. There’s no reason why you can’t do both.”

At 6ft 3in tall and weighing around 106kg [16st 10lb], Bradley is a strapping athlete. He and Anyanwu practice the tough stuff by teaming up for “extras”, enlisting help beyond the backs. “We work a lot with Nathan Jibulu after sessions on tackling and carrying because he’s strong,” Bradley says. “If we’re carrying into brick walls, we still want to make an impact there.”

Nick Evans, the Harlequins attack coach, volunteers defensive “reads” and “post-contact metres” as two of Bradley’s chief assets, stressing that there is little point in attempting to impersonate Esterhuizen.

“When you’re replacing a world-class player like André, it’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to do what he does,” Evans says. “I don’t think anyone can do what André does, apart from maybe Damian de Allende. There’s no point trying to go down that road.”

That is not to say that Bradley cannot assume a vital role in a glittering backline led by Marcus Smith. His first two appearances in the Premiership, brief ones off the bench against Bristol Bears and Newcastle Falcons, arrived last season. The rest of the campaign was spent in the “grind” of the Championship, training at Harlequins during the day and travelling to London Scottish on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to prepare for weekend fixtures.

“It’s a tough shift, but invaluable,” says Bradley, who enjoyed eye-opening outings against Ealing Trailfinders and a former England centre. “I came up against [Billy] Twelvetrees a couple of times. He isn’t known as a big boy… but he is! That helped me realise the standard of physicality I have to get to, with all the ball-playing skills on top of that.”

Though born in Kingston-upon-Thames, Bradley had always dreamed of honouring his mother’s side of the family, who hail from Newport, by representing Wales. He spent two years in the U20 squad alongside peers such as Joe Hawkins, Cam Winnett and Eddie James, all of whom have since made Test debuts. Bradley’s older brother, Gwilym, is back-rower for Cardiff.

‘I need to hear Bryn’s voice in attack’

The paucity of hole-punching inside centres available to England could lead to Bradley becoming the subject of an Anglo-Welsh tug-of-war at some stage. Before those conversations begin, of course, he must establish himself in the Harlequins side as an uncompromising facilitator capable of keeping the team ticking.

Bradley had time at London Scottish in the Championship - Getty Images

“What I need from Bryn is for him to be assertive,” Evans says. “I need to hear his voice in attack. He needs to be a target when we launch off set-piece. He also needs to link our phase-play together. We attack a little differently to how other teams attack with certain shapes that we run and he needs to fit into that. He’s showing he certainly can.

“Jason [Gilmore, Harlequins defence coach] will have things he wants as well. We need him to be a defensive leader, to run our scrum and line-out D and be an enforcer around midfield.”

Add Oscar Beard and Will Joseph to Anyanwu, Northmore and Bradley and Harlequins have an abundance of emerging midfield talent. Evans, himself an import from the southern hemisphere, hopes Esterhuizen’s legacy will live on in those he has left behind.

“I’m probably a little bit biased, having been an overseas player as well,” says the former New Zealand fly-half. “I don’t think we block players. Most of the time, we’re brought in when there’s a gap in the squad or there’s a certain way a team wants to play. One of our jobs, as it has been for Andre, is to provide an opportunity for younger guys to learn from players that have played at the top level.

“Those 12s will have been able to pick up things to add to their toolbelt. I think the product on the field in the Premiership is amazing and we need overseas players to grace it to complement the English players. Our young 12s have bided their time and now they’ve got an opportunity to challenge for that position. That’s exciting for the club and for the Premiership.”