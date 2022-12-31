Bryce Young shines in likely final college game as No. 5 Alabama beats No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young didn’t opt out of the Sugar Bowl.

He opted in, and in a big way.

After a slow start, the former Heisman Trophy winner started slinging it. In a year when the deep pass wasn’t always there for the Crimson Tide, whether because of the health of Young’s shoulder or receivers not getting open deep, No. 5 Alabama took some shots against No. 5 Kansas State. And those rockets landed.

Young put on a master class Saturday in what is likely his last game with the Crimson Tide. Projected to be a high first-round NFL draft pick in the spring if he declares, Young was 15-for-21 passing for 321 yards with five touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 45-20 victory.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Kansas State during the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

It took a while for Jermaine Burton to become a threat in the Alabama offense, but he shined at the end of this season.

Burton caught 15 passes, including three touchdowns, over the final three games of the season, after catching three touchdowns through the first nine games of the season.

The Sugar Bowl was a microcosm of his season. He started slow, not on the same page with Young. Then Burton started rolling.

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Scores and schedule for the every bowl game

By the time the first half was over, Burton had caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. Two of those catches were crucial plays on Alabama’s final drive of the first half in which Young and Co. went 98 yards in 51 seconds to score as Burton caught a TD. The former Georgia receiver also caught a 47-yard pass to set up first-and-goal that resulted in a touchdown pass to Cameron Latu.

Kansas State moved the ball at will at times.

Third downs, even fourth downs, the Wildcats had early success at turning in long drives. One went 11 plays and resulted in a field goal. Then there was the one that went 18 plays and 10:32.

The Wildcats converted two fourth downs during that drive, but not a third, as the Crimson Tide turned in a goal-line stand.

Deontae Lawson tackled Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn for a loss. Then Lawson and cornerback Eli Ricks tackled Kade Warner short of the goal line. After DJ Dale stopped Vaughn for no gain on third down, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard didn't complete the pass to Ben Sinnott on fourth down.

Story continues

Even on the opening drive when the Wildcats were moving the ball, Jordan Battle stopped the damage with an interception.

The major blemish was the 88-yard rushing touchdown from Vaughn, which gave Kansas State a 10-0 lead in the first half.

The most impressive play from sophomore cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry wasn’t any of his pass breakups.

He had several impressive knockdowns on some crucial third downs, but the play that stands out most was actually the worst play for Alabama on the day: the touchdown run from Vaughn.

DEUCE VAUGHN!!! WHAT A RUN!



pic.twitter.com/8RYzWUXPOE — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2022

McKinstry, booking it from the other side of the field, almost tackled Vaughn short of the goal line. The cornerback took a fantastic angle of pursuit and made it so Vaughn just barely reached the pylon.

McKinstry was one of several defensive backs who made some splash plays. Star Brian Branch was another. He had impressive back-to-back plays in run defense in the first half. Then he had an interception early in the third quarter.

Whether Branch returns for 2023 remains to be seen. He could declare early for the NFL draft. But if that was it for him with the Crimson Tide, Branch went out making plays.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Sugar Bowl: Alabama, Bryce Young torch Kansas State