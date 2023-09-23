With Bryce Young sidelined, Panthers elevate quarterback, cornerback for Seahawks game

With rookie Bryce Young sidelined for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Carolina Panthers have added a quarterback to their game-day roster.

On Saturday, the team announced it elevated quarterback Jake Luton and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad. Both elevations are standard in nature and the two players will revert back to the practice roster following the game in Seattle.

Luton will provide depth behind veteran backup Andy Dalton who will get the call to start with Young nursing an ankle injury. Luton was re-signed to the practice squad this week. However, he spent the majority of the summer with the Panthers, competing in training camp and the preseason.

The 6-foot-6, 224-pound quarterback hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since his rookie season in 2020. Luton, 27, started three games as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars, completing 54.5% of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Oregon State alum will have somewhat of a homecoming against the Seahawks, as he previously played for the franchise in 2021 and grew up in nearby Marysville, Washington.

Bootle, a Nebraska alum, was signed to the practice squad in Week 2 following starting cornerback Jaycee Horn’s hamstring injury. The 26-year-old corner spent the past two seasons bouncing on and off the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster and practice squad.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound defensive back has appeared in seven regular-season games and produced 11 tackles. He will provide depth behind Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson and Troy Hill at cornerback. The Panthers also have D’Shawn Jamison and Sam Webb available at the position.