Bryce Young report card: How did Panthers’ QB, offense look in lone preseason appearance?

Bryce Young, Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers’ offense had a near-perfect opening drive Saturday in the preseason finale against Buffalo, scoring a touchdown with one of the most impressive marches of the past several years.

And after that, Young took a seat, awaiting the regular-season opener at New Orleans on Sept. 8.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young warms up before a preseason game against Buffalo. In his lone drive, Young marched the Panthers 85 yards and threw a touchdown pass against the Bills.

The Panthers were content to go one-and-done with their first-team offense in Buffalo — the “one” being that 12-play, 85-yard drive in which Young completed his first five passes. Then, after two incompletions inside the 10, the second-year QB fired a third-down dart to Jordan Matthews for an 8-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive.

The play design on the touchdown was gorgeous, and the offensive line protection for most of the series was similarly good. It was Young and the first-team offense’s only playing time of the preseason, as Carolina had played the backups throughout the entire first two exhibitions, leading to a lot of desultory football.

While it lasted Saturday, though, this was the sort of march that Panthers fans dreamed of for most of last year while Young was being sacked 62 times and the team was floundering to a 2-15 record.

This Panthers offense — albeit against a Buffalo team resting all its starters — looked nothing like the ghostly one of 2023. Young constantly hit receivers who were getting open, starting with an 8-yard throw on his first play out of a double tight-end set.

His most impressive play involved one of his new weapons. Canales decided to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Buffalo 46. Young scrambled left to keep the play alive, then lofted a ball to wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Johnson grabbed it for a 17-yard gain.

Young also had a 21-yard strike to Adam Thielen. And even the one sack he did take wasn’t a bad play — Young dodged three tacklers before getting back to the line of scrimmage for what was technically a zero-yard sack. He ended up 6-of-8 for 70 yards, with one touchdown and a 140.6 QB rating. The other 15 yards in the drive came on three Chuba Hubbard carries on consecutive plays.

In other words, it couldn’t have gone much better. Give Young, Canales and the first-team offense an A+ for this effort.

It was only one drive, of course. Young was replaced for Carolina’s second march by Jack Plummer (as backup QB Andy Dalton once again didn’t play). And, again, let’s remember these 85 total yards came against Buffalo’s reserves.

Still, that was something else.

And although it’s not going to be like that all the time, that one drive and those 12 plays will give Panthers fans a lot to fantasize about for the next two weeks until the games begin for real.