Will Bryce Young look better in Carolina Panthers’ Week 2 game? Chargers might be tough

To quote the seminal Carolina Panthers philosopher (and veteran safety) Xavier Woods: “Everything went wrong” in the Panthers’ 2024 debut.

But where should we start?

And what did we potentially learn about this team as it runs into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Charlotte Observer reporters Mike Kaye and Alex Zietlow tackle these two questions (and more) in the latest episode of Processing Blue, The Observer’s podcast dedicated to the trials and ... well, for now, just trials ... of the Carolina Panthers.

In this week’s episode, the duo discusses the most concerning parts of Bryce Young’s Year 2 debut and the defensive front’s powerlessness against the New Orleans Saints — and Kaye and Zietlow also briefly preview the Panthers-Chargers matchup, which has the potential to be lopsided, too.

