Bryce Thompson allowed back to Tennessee's practices after assault charge, Jeremy Pruitt says

Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson has been allowed back to practice after he was arrested over a domestic assault charge, coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday.

Thompson has been absent from Tennessee activities since his Aug. 26 arrest, but Pruitt said him returning to practice could help him "grow."

“As university processes have progressed relating to Bryce Thompson, we’ve all taken this situation very seriously,” Pruitt said in a statement. “I believe Bryce can grow by following the plan the university has put in place for him. As a result, I am allowing him to return to practice.”

However, Pruitt did not mention anything about Thompson being allowed to play in games. His next court date will be Sept. 23.

Thompson, a sophomore, is accused of threatening the woman in an altercation at a Tennessee dorm. An eyewitness also said Thompson threatened to shoot up the school.

Police called to the scene also noticed that a gate in the dorm was broken, which Thompson eventually admitted that he damaged by lifting it up and slamming it down some stairs.

As a true freshman, Thompson played in all 12 games for the Vols and made 10 starts last year. He recorded 34 tackles, a sack, three interceptions, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.